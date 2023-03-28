The new roles come as the company ramps up the production of seasonal goods to meet demand this summer. The permanent positions are available across a wide range of functions including production, engineering and food safety with entry level and senior roles available.

Moy Park’s Chris Weir, general manager, said: “Ballymena plays at key role in our operations and we are proud the local community and surrounding areas with more employment and growth opportunities.

“The food sector makes for an incredible profession, as demonstrated by our long serving team members who stay for 40+ years to the young apprentices who join us to kick-start their food manufacturing career.

“From training academies and progression pathways to reward and recognition schemes, we invest significantly in a culture where people feel valued and we look forward to welcoming new team members to the Ballymena site.”

