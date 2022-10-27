Designed to support businesses that are committed to integrating corporate responsibility into the way they do business, CORE enables firms to map corporate responsibility activity and benchmark it against other organisations, all independently verified by an external assessor.

This is the first time Moy Park has achieved this particular accolade, having first achieved Standard CORE recognition in 2017. The judging panel highlighted Moy Park’s approach to sustainability, investment in training opportunities for employees and passion for corporate responsibility across the business.

Aislinn Joyce, recruitment lead, Moy Park, said: “Corporate responsibility is something we take seriously and we work closely with our customers, suppliers and team members to ensure we continue to behave as a responsible company.

"Embedded in our communities and committed to industry leading operating processes and facilities, we are proud of our work across the business from our sustainability commitments to charity initiatives such as our £1m Community Support Fund.

“Having previously achieved Standard CORE accreditation, we are delighted to now be recognised at Silver level. We always strive to do better and will continue our work to build on our reputation as leaders in corporate responsibility within the food industry.”

Dr Lisa McIlvenna, deputy managing director, BITC NI, added: “By achieving CORE at Silver Level, Moy Park is once again demonstrating its leadership in responsible and sustainable business.

"The company has held itself to external scrutiny, seeking to identify areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.”

