Northern Ireland food company Moy Park has established a steering team to provide a range of education and support opportunities for team members, relating to menopause.

Launched as part of the company’s diversity, equality, inclusion & belonging strategy (DEIB), the team is also focusing on ways to reduce the stigma associated with menopause to encourage team members to feel more comfortable to discuss symptoms and seek support.

The steering group team has established specialised training opportunities, including giving team members access to menopause qualified GPs to help them gain a better understanding of ways to manage symptoms and a new workplace menopause policy has been launched across the business.

Celebrating World Menopause Month, Moy Park has launched a number of in-house resources for staff which are available on the newly created ‘MenoHub’ – a shared and safe space that is open to all Moy Park employees that gives up to date information and advice.

Throughout October, a series of events are taking place across Moy Park sites in Northern Ireland and GB and several resources are currently available such as: A Company Menopause policy, a free multi-language booklet about the menopause, a trained team of menopause ambassadors across the business to give emotional and practical advice about the Menopause at work.

There is also a training resources for managers including a short introductory video on how to start a conversation.

Moy Park has launched a number of menopause initiatives for staff. Pictured is Keith Irvine, Nicky Taylor, Kirsty Wilkins