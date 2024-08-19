Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S Abbey Centre, Ballymena, Bangor, Donegall Place, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Newry The Quays, Newtonbreda and Omagh cafes are hosting new weekly baby and parents meet ups from September

Ten M&S cafes across Northern Ireland are launching weekly parent and baby meet ups from September as part of the launch of the retailer’s very first baby club – the parent hood.

The weekly meet ups in M&S’ Abbey Centre, Ballymena, Bangor, Donegall Place, Enniskillen, Lisburn, Newry The Quays, Newtonbreda and Omagh café are taking place every Tuesday from September 3, between 9.30-11.30am for those parents wanting to build connections in their local community.

M&S has launched its very first baby club, the parent hood, via its Sparks loyalty scheme. The parent hood is a community for parents and parents-to-be that brings together the very best of M&S, recognising and celebrating the big – and small- moments in pregnancy and throughout the baby’s first two years.

Customers can join the parent hood via Sparks and after signing the ‘Parent Pledge’, immediately get access to exclusive offers, including a free slice of cake every week when they purchase a hot drink in M&S cafes and 10% off M&S’ range of baby grows for 12 months.

M&S sells more than 1.1million baby grows every year and the range comprises thoughtful details including built-in scratch mitts, non-slip feet, breathable cotton, two-way zips and coloured poppers, underpinned by hand-me-down quality.

Offers also include savings on nursing bras, skincare products and baby bedding, as well as curated offers from specialist brand partners like Mamas & Papas and Picolo organic baby food.

Parents-to-be will be supported ahead of their new arrival with guidance on the topics that matter most. In-house specialists from M&S and expert partners have developed tips on everything from birthing bag essentials and choosing the right maternity bra to bump-friendly style inspiration.

While new parents will have access to curated content covering a range of topics including selfcare tips for those early days, newborn essential checklists and planning for baby’s first trip.

As baby grows, guides will focus on topics such as weaning tips and baby friendly recipes. Including when to start and how to prepare, ideas on toys and play that encourage curiosity and sensory development, and support for when baby begins to take their first steps.

Customers can sign up to Sparks in-store, online or via the M&S app and alongside exclusive the parent hood benefits, will also get access to personalised offers from across M&S, little thank yous and a donation to their chosen charity every time they shop with the retailer.

Ryan Lemon, M&S Northern Ireland head of region, said: “Our teams cannot wait to launch our new baby and parent meet ups in-store next month. Becoming a parent is a fantastic experience but it’s important to have that support and our M&S cafes are often the hub of their local community.

"The latest stats show over 20,000 babies are born in Northern Ireland in a year, so I’m hoping we can raise awareness of The Parent Hood among all those new parents!

"The parent hood is as much about the parents as the baby and it's fantastic to be able to offer exclusive discounts and the chance to save up to £250 every year. I’d encourage all parents to be and new parents to take a look, sign up to Sparks and join the club!”