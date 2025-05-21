M&S extension and new unit approved for Craigavon retail park

By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st May 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 13:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Planning permission has been granted for a major extension to the M&S Food Hall at Unit 1, Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon, and for an additional retail unit with a reconfigured car-parking area.

The planning application was lodged by Ross Duncan, May Street, Belfast, on behalf of Turkington Properties, Portadown.

ABC Planning officers described the plans as follows in their report: “The site can be divided into two parts, with part one, where the building is proposed, being located to the north-east of the site adjacent to unit 1 which is taken up by Marks & Spencer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Marlborough Retail Park. Image: GoogleMarlborough Retail Park. Image: Google
Marlborough Retail Park. Image: Google

“Part two of the site to the south-west corner of the retail parade currently consists of 46 customer parking spaces. This is set in close proximity to the site entrance from Highfield Grove.

“Unit 1 (extension), on the ground floor, will have a gross floor space of 846m2. Unit 6 (ground floor and mezzanine) will have a gross floor space of 1,251m2.

“The extension to unit 1 and proposed unit 6 are to be accessed via traditional shop fronts via the primary car park and as per adjacent units of the retail park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The overall form, scale and massing of the proposed units has been designed to tie into the adjacent retail parade.”

Unit 1 at Marlborough Retail Park, where the M&S Food Hall is. Credit: ABC planning portalUnit 1 at Marlborough Retail Park, where the M&S Food Hall is. Credit: ABC planning portal
Unit 1 at Marlborough Retail Park, where the M&S Food Hall is. Credit: ABC planning portal

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:CraigavonM&S

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice