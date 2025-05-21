M&S extension and new unit approved for Craigavon retail park
The planning application was lodged by Ross Duncan, May Street, Belfast, on behalf of Turkington Properties, Portadown.
ABC Planning officers described the plans as follows in their report: “The site can be divided into two parts, with part one, where the building is proposed, being located to the north-east of the site adjacent to unit 1 which is taken up by Marks & Spencer.
“Part two of the site to the south-west corner of the retail parade currently consists of 46 customer parking spaces. This is set in close proximity to the site entrance from Highfield Grove.
“Unit 1 (extension), on the ground floor, will have a gross floor space of 846m2. Unit 6 (ground floor and mezzanine) will have a gross floor space of 1,251m2.
“The extension to unit 1 and proposed unit 6 are to be accessed via traditional shop fronts via the primary car park and as per adjacent units of the retail park.
“The overall form, scale and massing of the proposed units has been designed to tie into the adjacent retail parade.”
