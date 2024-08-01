Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14 Northern Ireland complete the scheme and have been offered 12-week contracts at M&S stores

M&S in Northern Ireland hosted a celebration this week to celebrate the latest group of successful Marks & Start participants, joined by representatives from The Prince's Trust.Marks & Start is an employability scheme run in partnership with The Prince's Trust designed to help create a clear, accessible route into work - in retail or elsewhere - for young people who are at a disadvantage in their job hunt.Since it launched in 2004, Marks & Start has supported over 12,000 young people across the UK and 1,468 young people in Northern Ireland.Over the past four weeks, participants gained valuable retail experience in nine local M&S stores across Northern Ireland, including M&S Abbeycentre, Ballymena, Upper Road, Bangor, Belfast, Boucher Road, Malone, Newtownbreda and Foyleside.

Each young person was paired with a buddy and received on-the-job training while working across a range of departments in-store and taking part in a series of employability sessions run by The Prince's Trust, providing guidance on CV writing and applying for jobs.This week, the young locals came together with colleagues to celebrate successfully completing the scheme, with 14 being offered a 12-week contract working with M&S.

Rhianna (17) from Belfast was one of 14 young people to complete a month of work experience and skills training as part of the M&S Marks & Start scheme, in partnership with The Prince's Trust, and has been offered a 12-week contract at the M&S Boucher Road store

On completion of the contract, participants may be offered a permanent role with the retailer.From Belfast, Rhianna (17), is one of those who will start her new contract next week.

As well as helping Rhianna develop retail experience, M&S also supported her emotionally over the last four weeks by helping to build her confidence and encouraging her to believe in her abilities.

Rhianna said: "Over the last four weeks Marks & Start has really helped me improve my confidence and taught me new customer service skills that I'm excited to develop even further; I am so grateful to Marks & Spencer for all the opportunities it has given me. For anyone looking to start a new career or build their skillset, I'd say be patient and don't be too hard on yourself, this programme has shown me some things take time to learn and that is OK!"Ryan Lemon, M&S regional manager for Northern Ireland, said: "It's fantastic to see another group of young people complete the Marks & Start scheme and to be able to offer them contracts with M&S. Everyone on the scheme worked incredibly hard, impressing colleagues - and customers - with their determination and work ethic."It's particularly special to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our partnership with The Prince's Trust this year. Marks & Start is such a rewarding scheme to be involved in for myself and store teams as you notice such a difference in every young person from when we first meet them at the taster day to listening to their speeches at the celebration event.