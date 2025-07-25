M&S online ordering resumes in Northern Ireland after cyber attack
It comes after M&S experienced a high profile cyber attack earlier this year.
The online attack resulted in sensitive system files, which included customer credentials, being stolen.
It led to a pause on online and phone orders, impacting the company's website, the Marks & Spencer app, and the Sparks rewards programme.
At the time, M&S shoppers were warned that the high-street retailer could take months to recover from the online attack while the brand worked with cyber security experts to help resolve the situation.
In a statement released on Friday, July 25, M&S said: “Great news for our Northern Ireland customers.
"Online shopping has resumed in Northern Ireland, and our customers can now order fashion, home and beauty products on our website and app.
"Thank you for your support and for shopping with us.”
