Popular Northern Ireland ice cream business Mauds Ice Creams has bid a bittersweet farewell to its long-serving director after over 45 years of service.

Roberta Wilson from North Down currently, originally from Carnmoney, began her ice-cream journey in October 1979 when the Newtownabbey business, then called Carnmoney Food Hall, was just beginning to scoop up attention.

Initially joining as a teenager serving the delicious treats, she quickly became one of the main ingredients in the family-owned company's recipe for success.

She played a key role in Mauds’ expansion, opening the second store in Northcott Shopping Centre and helping bring that signature brand to fans throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

During a special ceremony to mark her retirement, David Wilson, managing director of Mauds Ice Creams, explained: "We honoured the remarkable Roberta Wilson as she begins her well-deserved retirement, stepping down from her role as director and concluding an extraordinary journey of more than 45 years with Mauds Ice Creams.

“Her passion and dedication helped transform Mauds from a small local operation into a household name across Northern Ireland."

The story of Mauds is almost as sweet as the ice cream it serves. In 1982, John rebranded the business in tribute to his mother, Maud Wilson, and with Roberta’s help, the company continued to grow.

Throughout this period, Roberta was an essential part of the business’s journey, including the move from a quaint cottage industry-style production site in Gleno Village to a modern headquarters in Carrickfergus.

He continued: "Roberta’s story traces back to October 1979, when she joined Carnmoney Food Hall – long before the business was even known as Mauds.

“At that time, my father, John Wilson, the owner, had just begun making ice cream. In 1982, as a loving Mother’s Day tribute to his mother, Maud Wilson, he rebranded the business as Mauds Ice Creams.

“Back then, Roberta was known as Roberta Curran, and she quickly became an integral part of the team. Her passion and determination led her to open Mauds’ second store in Northcott Shopping Centre, helping the brand’s signature taste reach more people across Northern Ireland.”

However over the years, Roberta’s partnership with John grew beyond business and they married. Together with John’s sons – Colin, Gareth, and David – they continued building the Mauds legacy.

Beyond her contributions to the company’s success, Roberta is remembered for the kindness and warmth she shared with every employee and customer alike. Her dedication wasn’t just to ice cream – it was to the people who helped whisk the business to where it is today.

He explained: “Roberta’s dedication, tireless work ethic, and genuine love for the business have been instrumental to Mauds’ success.

"Whether serving customers, mentoring staff, or guiding key decisions as a director, her influence runs through every facet of the company.

“Yet Roberta’s impact goes far beyond her professional accomplishments. Known for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering support, she has been a mentor, confidante, and friend to so many of us. Always there with encouraging words or a listening ear, she has embodied the very heart and soul of the Mauds family."

As Roberta begins this new chapter, she’ll undoubtedly be savoring some well-earned relaxation and family time, perhaps with a scoop of her favorite Mauds ice cream in hand.

Thanking Roberta, he added: “You’ve been the cherry on top of this company’s success. The Maud’s team wish you a retirement as sweet as the memories you’ve left behind. Thank you for being such a vital part of our story. We wish you many fun adventures and fulfilment in the journey ahead.”

2 . Mauds Ice Creams John Wilson, the founder of Mauds, and an employee Emma Nangle outside Carnmoney Food Hall before it was renamed Mauds. This picture is estimated to be from around 1980. If you look closely at the posters in the shop window, you’ll notice details about Poor Bear’s Delight. So, which came first, Mauds or Poor Bear’s Delight? Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Mauds Ice Cream Roberta Wilson pictured cleaning the counter...she was always hands-on Photo: u Photo Sales