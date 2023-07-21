Benburb-based Bronagh Quail is hoping a new organic peach and turmeric flavour kombucha drink will prove a winner with local consumers.

Entrepreneur Bronagh runs Moocha Kombucha has created a refreshing health which she says also have health benefits. It’s the latest kombucha she has developed to often an alternative beverage that’s locally produced.

It’s made from organic Chun-Mee green tea and infused with a blend of hand selected floral herbs and botanicals such as passion flower, rosehip, ginseng and hibiscus.

“Every 250ml can has the added benefit of three billion live cultures,” explains Australian Bronagh. “I’ve developed it as a refreshing summer flavour that’s perfect on its own or enjoyed poured over a glass of cool ice to create a healthy iced tea.”

Bronagh has won a series of five UK Great Taste Awards for her unique kombucha.

A graphic designer, mother of three Bronagh is aiming to boost sales throughout Northern Ireland and into Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Bronagh continues: “Our kombucha is a 100% natural and made from organic green and black tea. It has been consumed for thousands of years and has been found by researchers to have beneficial probiotics and antioxidants that may help in tackling some diseases. Every bottle is packed full of goodness and gluten free and vegan friendly.

Bronagh Quail with her award-winning kombucha

“We hand make our kombucha in small batches the authentic way. All our drinks are made from organic, slowly brewed and full of Moocha flavour,” she explains. “We currently have five delicious flavours to choose from – original; lemon and ginger; strawberries; aronia berry; and peach and turmeric”.

Bronagh developed a taste for kombucha, a fermented, lightly effervescent tea drink, while living and working in Australia, spending six years in Sydney after a stint trekking around the vast nation.

“The average family in Australia now spends more than ever before on attempting to follow a healthy diet,” Bronagh continues. “Veganism and flexitarianism are growing steadily throughout the country due to the developing trend towards healthy eating.”

Bronagh subsequently decided to find out everything she could about kombucha: ”I enjoyed the drink so much and was keen to find out how it was made.”

Kombucha is now starting to turn up in delicatessens and specialist food stores including health shops here. It’s made by adding specific strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar, known as scoby, to black or green tea, then allowing it to ferment for a week or two. Green tea is also regarded as one of the healthiest beverages.

Kombucha is basically a type of tea that has been fermented, the outcome of controlled and beneficial microbial growth.

Drinking green tea regularly, research showed, may increase the number of calories the body burns, improve cholesterol levels, help with blood sugar control and more, she says.