Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund is open for applications

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that the Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund is open for applications.

The fund, worth more than £600,000, is aimed at enabling more people with disabilities, people from disadvantaged areas, and women to take up apprenticeships.

Applications are invited from the education, business and community sectors to collaborate and identify innovative solutions to increase take-up of apprenticeships by these underrepresented groups.

Pictured with Economy Minister Conor Murphy at Manfreight’s premises in Belfast is Kate Acheson, compliance officer with Manfreight who recently completed a higher level apprenticeship

The minister said: “I am pleased to announce the opening of the Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund. While there are over 13,000 apprentices in the north, women, people with disabilities, and people from disadvantaged areas are underrepresented. I want to minimise and, where possible, remove barriers to take-up of apprenticeships by these groups of people.

“I am therefore asking the education, business and community sectors to come forward with innovative solutions to these inclusion challenges.”

The fund will support up to six projects with allocations of around £100,000 per project over 18 months to address these inclusion goals.

The Minister added: “Collaboration and codesign across the education, community and business sectors will be crucial to identifying new and innovative ways to increasing take-up and widening the positive impact of apprenticeships.

“This fund will connect more people across our communities with good job opportunities, promote regional balance and inspire lifelong learning, in line with my economic priorities.”

The fund is open for applications now and will close at 4pm on Friday, December 6.

The Department will provide a range of supports to all applicants throughout the application process. It is envisaged that the successful projects will commence delivery early in 2025.