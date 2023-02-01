The warehouse, which is next door to the train station, is set to be demolished to make way for a new £20m state-of-the art station at William Street in Lurgan.

The new state-of-the-art station is timetabled to open in 2025 with greater parking facilities at the terminal.

Formerly known as Knox Cash and Carry of Lurgan, the firm was taken over in 1998 by BWG and then by Musgrave Market Place.

The Musgrave Market Place in Lurgan has been part of the town for around 25 years. The building has been sold and the outlet is closing to make way for the modernisation and development of Lurgan Train Station. Photo courtesy of Google.

The news will be a major blow to the staff, some of whom have been working in the William Street warehouse for more than 25 years.

It will also be a huge loss to the business community of Lurgan and beyond as customers will have to travel to Belfast instead.

One member of staff said: “The staff are disappointed at been made redundant during the Cost of Living Crisis, but relieved it’s finally happening as the threat of closure had been hanging over our head the past few years. 13 staff in total are been made redundant. They have offered redeployment in Belfast but nobody is interested in that.

"Many businesses in the town will now have to travel to Belfast to get the goods needed for shops, local takeaways, cafes etc.

"They will miss the cash and carry greatly,” said the staff member.

A spokesperson for Musgrave Northern Ireland said: “I can confirm that the lease for our Musgrave MarketPlace branch in Lurgan is coming to an end on 30th June and the branch will close to customers on Friday 3rd March.

"Our colleagues have been informed and we are now supporting them through the next steps. All colleagues will remain in employment until the end of June, and we are also offering alternative roles within our business for those who wish to continue employment with Musgrave.

