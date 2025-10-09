Musgrave NI renews partnership with SistersIN to champion future female leaders
In 2024, Musgrave NI, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Musgrave MarketPlace and Frank and Honest Coffee, was the first food retail and wholesale business to join the SistersIN Leadership Programme, which helps develop female school pupils to become the leaders of tomorrow through leadership development training and mentorship from female business leaders.Building on the success of last year’s initiative, the renewed partnership will see 14 mentors from across the Musgrave NI business work directly with female pupils, offering guidance, sharing experiences, and opening doors to future career opportunities.
Stacey Smyth, Head of HR for Musgrave NI said: “Following the resounding success of last year’s partnership, we’re thrilled to renew our involvement with SistersIn and see so many of our mentors return for a second year. Their enthusiasm and commitment to building confidence, sharing experiences, and empowering young women is truly inspiring. We’re equally excited to welcome new mentors to the programme and look forward to the impact they’ll make as part of this growing community.”
Gillian McKeown, Director of Operations and Growth at SistersIN added: “It’s fantastic to see Musgrave NI renew their partnership with SistersIN and expand their mentoring team. This continued commitment reflects the growing momentum behind our programme and the shared belief that investing in young women today builds stronger, more inclusive workplaces tomorrow.”
The SistersIN Leadership programme is part of a pupil centric ecosystem where schools, leaders and businesses collaborate closely to create a repeatable, practical, real-world and lasting learning experience for all the students, regardless of socio-economic background or religion. It provides pupils with longer-term exposure to female leaders who can serve as inspirational role models, learn about the world of work and get visibility to different career options.