Halo Studio’s journey began long before the first hat was ever made. It started in childhood, shaped by the creativity of my mother, a talented seamstress whose skills were a constant source of fascination, made me the milliner I am today!

Watching her turn simple fabric into garments full of personality taught me that clothing – and, by extension, millinery – could be a form of storytelling. She would often invite my sister and me to help, teaching us to use a sewing machine and inspiring a deep appreciation for craftsmanship. This early foundation has influenced every piece I create at Halo Studio, where my focus is on making hats that are not just accessories, but personal statements.

Growing up, I was captivated by the artistry of puppetry and had dreams of working as a puppeteer for Jim Henson. I was fascinated by how puppets came alive, each with its own character. That passion for creating expressive, animated forms eventually came full circle in my work with Halo Studio. Today, I see each hat as a unique character with its own story to tell. Launching Halo Studio allowed me to combine my childhood inspirations – storytelling, craft, and personality – into a business dedicated to creating truly one-of-a-kind pieces.

At Halo Studio, the journey of crafting a hat is deeply collaborative. It begins with a conversation where the client and I discuss their ideas, inspirations, and the outfit they intend to complement. We look through inspirational images, explore colours and fabrics, and try on sample hats to find shapes that best suit their frame. This process is hands-on, allowing the client to be closely involved in narrowing down the design elements that will make the hat truly flattering and personal.

Once we have a direction, we delve into the finer details, selecting handcrafted adornments like silk flowers, feathers, or custom trims that reflect the client’s personality. The process is highly personalized, with clients sharing feedback at every stage, which ensures the final piece feels like a true extension of themselves. Creating a hat at Halo Studio is about more than just aesthetics; it’s about crafting a piece that resonates on a personal level.

Every Halo Studio hat is a product of skilled craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. It begins with selecting and custom-dyeing materials to match the client’s vision. From there, I move to the blocking stage, where I mold straw or felt over a wooden block to

create the base structure. This step requires patience and precision, ensuring that the hat will be both durable and beautifully shaped.

If the design involves multiple components, they’re constructed and seamlessly integrated to maintain the hat’s form. Once the base is set, the real artistry begins: I add adornments, such as silk flowers or feather arrangements, carefully balancing each element to achieve a cohesive aesthetic. Each hat is not only visually striking but also comfortable and practical for the wearer. From blocking to embellishment, every step breathes life into the hat, resulting in a piece that reflects the client’s style and personality.

Building Halo Studio has been an incredibly rewarding journey, though not without its challenges. One of the greatest has been finding a balance between honoring traditional millinery techniques and introducing modern elements that make each piece feel fresh and relevant. It’s a delicate balance that has required creativity, dedication, and a strong commitment to the Studio’s vision.

Educating clients about the value of bespoke millinery in a world of fast fashion has also been essential. The time and artistry involved in crafting a custom hat are often overlooked in today’s market. Helping people understand the beauty and longevity of made-to-order pieces has been key to building appreciation for our work. Additionally, sustainability has become a core value at Halo Studio. I aim to source ethically produced materials and design hats that are meant to last, even if it requires making complex decisions about sourcing and repurposing materials. This commitment feels aligned with the Halo Studio ethos of creating meaningful, timeless pieces.

One unexpected challenge was establishing Halo Studio’s online presence. Launching a website is an essential part of building a modern brand, but I wanted it to feel authentic to me and true to the story of Halo Studio. Designing a website that reflects the studio’s unique character and values, while also showcasing the details of our bespoke work, took a great deal of time and effort. The result, however, is a digital space that I feel truly represents the brand and connects clients to the Halo Studio experience.

There are also logistical challenges, such as sourcing quality materials. Millinery requires specific textures, colors, and durability, which means constant planning and sometimes creative problem-solving. Despite these challenges, the joy of seeing a piece come together and the client’s reaction makes it all worthwhile.

One of my proudest moments with Halo Studio was participating in a charity fashion show alongside Via Wings, Melanie Bond Boutique, Belfast Bow Company and other local businesses in Dromore. The event raised thousands of pounds to support the community, which holds special significance as it’s the place where Halo Studio was born. Contributing to such a meaningful cause felt like a way of giving back to the community that has always supported me.

Every client interaction also brings a sense of pride. Seeing a client’s face light up when they try on their custom hat for the first time is truly fulfilling. Those moments of connection—when someone feels that the hat was made just for them—remind me why I started Halo Studio: to celebrate individuality and create pieces that resonate deeply with each person.

Looking ahead, I envision Halo Studio growing as a brand that champions individuality, exceptional craftsmanship, and sustainability. I hope to expand our client base and increase awareness of bespoke millinery, with Halo Studio hats becoming cherished keepsakes passed down as timeless pieces, each with a personal story attached.

An upcoming project involves creating a collection inspired by Dromore. Drawing on the local landscape, historical linen industry, and community spirit, I aim to design pieces that blend local heritage with contemporary aesthetics, celebrating the essence of Dromore.

I’m also exploring the idea of hosting workshops, possibly in collaboration with local artisans. These would give people a chance to learn foundational millinery techniques and create their own hat components. Sharing the joy of creating by hand and introducing people to the art of millinery would be deeply rewarding.

Sustainability is another area I’m eager to develop. I’m continually looking for materials and processes that reduce waste, making each hat as eco-friendly as it is beautiful. I hope that by embedding sustainability into Halo Studio’s core, we can inspire a greater appreciation for the artistry and longevity of handcrafted pieces.

When I’m not in the studio, I find inspiration in nature and art. Spending time outdoors in Dromore and the Lagan Valley recharges me and sparks fresh design ideas. The textures, colours, and forms found in nature often translate directly into my hat designs, lending a natural elegance to each piece.

I also draw inspiration from visiting galleries, listening to history podcasts, and watching films with iconic costume design. Classics like Gone with the Wind and My Fair Lady remind me of the timeless allure of hats, with pieces that reflect elegance, personality, and character. Revisiting those styles on screen takes me back to my childhood dream of bringing characters to life—something I now channel into my hat designs.

Sometimes, inspiration comes from observing the everyday. Whether it’s people’s unique styles, the way they wear hats, or how they accessorize, these small observations reinforce my commitment to celebrating individuality. It’s a reminder that each Halo Studio piece

should feel as unique as the person wearing it, crafted with a dedication that keeps my creativity alive and evolving.

At Halo Studio, each hat is more than just an accessory—it’s a work of art, a narrative brought to life, and a celebration of personal expression. As I look forward to new projects and ideas, I’m excited to see how Halo Studio will continue to grow, honoring tradition, embracing innovation, and always creating with heart and purpose.

