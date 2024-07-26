Mystery surrounds closure of a Northern Ireland KFC

By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
The popular Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Londonderry has been shut for a number of days, with a closed sign on the door and the shutters down

Mystery surrounds the closure of a popular Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Londonderry, with the company yet to respond to queries.

The doors of the local fast food outlet at Lesley Retail Park outlet on Strand Road have been shut for a number of days, with a closed sign on the door and the shutters remaining down.

Additionally, the ordering service via the KFC app and website and on online food delivery platforms for both collection and delivery at and from the premises, has been unavailable since Wednesday with the message stating ‘delivery closed’ and ‘collection unavailable’.

No explanation for the closure is provided on the sign pasted on the outlet’s front door which simply states: ‘Sorry we’re now closed.’

So far, there is also no explanation for the closure on any of the websites nor any advice regarding if or when the outlet will reopen.

The KFC press office was contacted on Wednesday but no response has yet been received from the company.

The Strand Road premises is the sole KFC outlet in the city and one of a number of ‘drive-through’ restaurants in the local area.

According to its website, there are 32 KFC restaurants across Northern Ireland, including the one in Londonderry.

The closest KFC restaurants to the city is in Strabane and Coleraine.

