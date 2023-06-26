News you can trust since 1737
Nadine Coyle launches Skin Generics at City of Derry Airport

Former Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle visited City of Derry Airport recently to launch skincare brand Skin Generics in the airport shop.
By Business reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST

As Skin Generics’ official ambassador, Nadine met with customers both airside and landside to showcase the range.

Customers enjoyed meeting the team behind the brand, experiencing product demos and benefitted from exclusive travel retail savings.

City of Derry Airport is the first airport to stock the Skin Generics range, and the beauty of the airport’s retail facility is that products are available to order and collect, even if you are not travelling.

Brand ambassador, Nadine Coyle, launches Skin Generics at CoDABrand ambassador, Nadine Coyle, launches Skin Generics at CoDA
Mark Woods of Future Cosmetics, Claire O'Donnell of On The Mark Consultancy, Nadine Coyle and Mark Brewer of On the Mark ConsultancyMark Woods of Future Cosmetics, Claire O'Donnell of On The Mark Consultancy, Nadine Coyle and Mark Brewer of On the Mark Consultancy
The City of Derry Airport retail and marketing team with the Skin Generics team and brand ambassador, Nadine CoyleThe City of Derry Airport retail and marketing team with the Skin Generics team and brand ambassador, Nadine Coyle
