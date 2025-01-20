Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular chicken eatery Nando’s is to open its 11th restaurant in Northern Ireland this week.

The new opening at Sprucefield Retail Park in Lisburn on Wednesday, January 22 will create 40 jobs.

Nando’s will be firing up the grills to serve all your favourite dishes including the recently launched Chickle Burger, Cheesy Garlic Pitta and the limited-edition Nando’s x Fanta spice. The restaurant also has a Rubro machine so you can now enjoy bottomless iced tea, and of course there’s plenty of Peri-Peri to keep things extra saucy too.

The stunning new restaurant seats with 149 seats in total, across indoor and outdoor seating. Flavour fans will also be able to order takeaway and Click and Collect to enjoy their Nando’s at home.

Restaurant manager, Colin McKerr said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Lisburn restaurant! The restaurant is beautiful, and we’re excited to welcome customers to Lisburn Sprucefield.”

To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible Peri-Peri to its new customers in Lisburn, Nando’s has created 40 jobs for people in the area.

The restaurant has also partnered with local charity Atlas Women's Centre – a space for adult learning, personal growth, and community engagement. The Nando’s Lisburn team will be working with the centre on a number of projects to support their work in the local area.

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants. At Nando’s Lisburn this includes ceiling installations, geometric fabrics, hand-woven pendant lights and cork detailing.