NB Housing achieves Belfast Business Promise Ambassador Accreditation

By Joan Smith
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 10:28 BST
NB Housing has become the first Housing Association in Northern Ireland to achieve Ambassador status in the Belfast Business Promise — an initiative led by Belfast City Council to promote fair pay, good jobs, and secure contracts.

The Housing Association joins more than 50 organisations committed to making Belfast a more inclusive, sustainable, and responsible city through ethical business practices.

NB Housing received its accreditation at a celebration event in Belfast’s Custom House, where organisations were recognised for their positive social impact. The Belfast Business Promise fosters a community of employers who go beyond standard business practices to drive social, economic, and environmental change.

To earn Ambassador status, NB Housing met all eight pledges required for accreditation: Fair wages and secure contracts, Community partnership, Environmental protection, Opportunities into work, Training, engagement, and wellbeing, Prompt payment, Supporting the local and social economy, and Inclusive recruitment

Lindsay Gibney, Corporate Services Officer NB Housing, Damien Martin, Strategic Director of Place and Economy, Belfast City Council, Caroline Keenan-Jackson, Director of Housing & Corporate Services NB Housingplaceholder image
Welcoming the achievement, Donal Conway, Chief Executive of NB Housing, said:

“We are delighted to be the first Housing Association in Northern Ireland to receive Ambassador status of the Belfast Business Promise. At NB Housing, we are committed to embedding responsible business practices that support our employees, residents, and communities. This accreditation reinforces our dedication to fair work, sustainability, and social impact. We look forward to continuing our journey with the Belfast Business Promise team and working alongside other organisations to make Belfast a better place for all.”

