NB Housing achieves Belfast Business Promise Ambassador Accreditation

NB Housing has become the first Housing Association in Northern Ireland to achieve Ambassador status in the Belfast Business Promise — an initiative led by Belfast City Council to promote fair pay, good jobs, and secure contracts.

The Housing Association joins more than 50 organisations committed to making Belfast a more inclusive, sustainable, and responsible city through ethical business practices.

NB Housing received its accreditation at a celebration event in Belfast’s Custom House, where organisations were recognised for their positive social impact. The Belfast Business Promise fosters a community of employers who go beyond standard business practices to drive social, economic, and environmental change.

To earn Ambassador status, NB Housing met all eight pledges required for accreditation: Fair wages and secure contracts, Community partnership, Environmental protection, Opportunities into work, Training, engagement, and wellbeing, Prompt payment, Supporting the local and social economy, and Inclusive recruitment

Lindsay Gibney, Corporate Services Officer NB Housing, Damien Martin, Strategic Director of Place and Economy, Belfast City Council, Caroline Keenan-Jackson, Director of Housing & Corporate Services NB Housing

Welcoming the achievement, Donal Conway, Chief Executive of NB Housing, said: