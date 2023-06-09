Nearly 13,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost in Northern Ireland since 2010, according to figures from the GMB union.

It has analysed Office for National Statistics (ONS) data going back over more than a decade, all under Conservative-led governments, and almost 200,000 (6.7%) manufacturing jobs have been lost across the UK during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in Northern Ireland, where manufacturing is the second largest industrial sector, the percentage decline is double that average, falling by 14.6% from 88,500 to 75,600, which equates to 12,900 jobs.

Nearly 13,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost in Northern Ireland since 2010, according to figures from the GMB union

Only Scotland had a bigger fall, losing 15.7% of manufacturing jobs (31,300).

The East of England lost 14%, a total of 40,100 roles

In 2010, the UK supported 2.9 million manufacturing jobs. But by 2022, that number has dwindled to 2.7 million.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB national officer, said: “The loss of almost 200,000 jobs is devastating for those workers – and their wider communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every job lost means a household income more stretched. In the worst cost of living crisis for a generation we need more decent, skilled jobs – not to shed them at this rate.

“Ministers must address this urgently or there could be worse to come.

“The global green jobs race could revolutionise UK manufacturing – creating tens of thousands of jobs in fabrication for new wind, solar and nuclear.