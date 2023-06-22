Neil Mathews Architects, based in Belfast, has been announced as a finalist for the esteemed Schüco Excellence Awards 2023.

The awards, in association with Architecture Today, recognise outstanding projects executed with Schüco systems across the UK and Ireland. This year marks the 10th anniversary of these highly regarded awards.

The Schüco Excellence Awards applaud the creativity, innovation, technical expertise, and collaborative efforts behind the most remarkable building projects employing Schüco aluminium and steel systems.

Neil Mathews Architects' project in south Belfast has been shortlisted for the Individual House Improvement category. The project, a contemporary extension to a 1950s house in the Malone Conservation area, showcases meticulous craftsmanship, timely execution and adherence to budgetary constraints.

The complex nature of the project required the skilled manipulation of various building materials to harmonise the different spaces seamlessly.

Neil Mathews Architects is alongside only one other Northern Ireland-based architect practice, Hall McKnight.

"We are thrilled and humbled to have our project shortlisted for the prestigious Schüco Excellence Awards," said Neil Mathews, principal architect at Neil Mathews Architects.

Pictured is Neil Mathews, principal architect of a Northern Ireland architects which has been shortlisted for prestigious Schüco Excellence Awards 2023. Neil Mathews Architects has been recognised for its work on a private property in south Belfast

"Our team's dedication, creativity, and attention to detail have enabled us to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Being named as a finalist is a testament to our commitment to architectural excellence.”

Neil Mathews Architects, while executing high-profile design projects is also a valued educator within the field of architecture.

Recently it opened its 2023 intake for its remote ARC-ex course, a highly acclaimed Part 3 course, which helps students from all over the world obtain the much sought-after official architect qualification from the Architects Registration Board (ARB), remotely.

Led by Neil Mathews, which has over 26 years of private practice and academic experience, ARC-ex provides a unique opportunity for architecture students to gain the prestigious ARB accreditation, setting them on a path towards professional excellence.

The ARB accreditation, globally recognised, signifies expertise in the field of architecture, and it is only upon successful attainment of this qualification that one can rightfully be referred to as an architect.

This year ARC-ex (which stands for Architectural Exam) aims to attract a diverse range of candidates by highlighting its exceptional offerings and international reach thanks to successfully transitioning to a fully online format following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

What this presents now is an opportunity for aspiring architects worldwide to acquire this esteemed qualification, while showcasing the exceptional standard of education and architectural expertise originating from Northern Ireland.