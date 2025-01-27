Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mature student from Co Down has become the 1,000th Northern Ireland-based apprentice in a highly respected work and learn accounting programme which created 170 jobs in the country last year.

Castlewellan resident Jessica Sahlani (28), achieved the milestone when she began her first year of the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Higher-Level Apprenticeship Level 5, which allows students work, earn and learn.

Graduates qualify as accounting technicians and Jessica says it’s never too late find the right career fit.

She works four days a week at Farrell and Farrell Chartered Accountants in Hilltown as part of the two-year funded, work-based learning programme, which sees locally placed apprentices earn at least the national living wage and above.

Jessica attends college one day a week at Southern Regional College Newry Campus as part of the programme.

She was working as an e-commerce manager and administrator at bicycle store BikeLab in Castlewellan when she opted for the ATI Higher-Level Apprenticeship.

“That role pointed me towards accountancy, but I did not want to go back to university,” said Jessica, who holds a Nutrition and Food Science degree, but had yet to find the right career fit.

“It is never too late to begin a new profession. I would definitely recommend the Higher-Level Apprenticeship Accounting Technicians Level 5 to anyone looking to a career in business or finance.

“There are so many benefits. The biggest is getting experience. It gives a significant advantage over university graduates.

“Also, the fees are covered by the Department for the Economy. I liked the idea of being able to earn and learn at the same time.

“It is demanding, but I am enjoying it and have very supportive colleagues at Farrell and Farrell who ensure my work aligns with what I am doing in class.

“While it is challenging to study and work at the same, it is very rewarding, and my work environment makes it easier to learn and grow.

“After my two years’ experience in the field, I will decide on whether to continue working as an accounting technician or go on to study to become a chartered accountant.

“And, when completed, the Accounting Technicians Ireland Higher-Level Apprenticeship Level 5 is varied enough to offer a wide range of career opportunities outside of accounting.”

Applications are now open for the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) Higher-Level Apprenticeship which is delivered through regional colleges across Northern Ireland.

It is open to school leavers, A-level students, career-changers and mature learners alike.

The Accounting Technicians Ireland Higher-Level Apprenticeship provides an alternative for school leavers who prefer practical training to full-time college, or those who may have embarked on a university course and found it did not suit them.

It is also an attractive option for existing employees and mature learners who want to pursue accounting.

Large firms and smaller practices, as well as industry and the public sector, have all embraced the programme.

According to Gillian Doherty, chief operations officer at ATI, the Apprenticeship enables employers to recruit and upskill staff in a cost-effective manner with training fees covered by the Department for the Economy.

“Apprentices bring the employer new talent and skills which can support the business now and in the future,” she said.

“Accounting Technicians Ireland is pleased our apprenticeship contributes towards job creation and business growth in Northern Ireland.

“Since the programme’s foundation in 2014, the Higher-Level Apprenticeship Accounting Technicians Level 5 has been the source of over 1,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

“This year we had 40 new employers engage and we now partner with over 200 employers across 27 sectors.”

Jayme Farrell of Farrell and Farrell said the Accounting Technicians Ireland Apprenticeship has been good for the firm.

“Apprentices gain valuable knowledge during their studies and hands-on experience. This benefits both the employer and the apprentice.

“Jessica has a great attitude and is a valuable member of our team.”

For more details, see accountingtechniciansireland.ie

Led by the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week, takes place from February 3-7