New £1.7m ‘Dream Pods’ for city centre

A leading serviced apartment provider is to launch a £1.7m project featuring 19 ‘Dream Pods’ in the heart of Belfast city centre next month

Dream Apartments will unveil the new “Dream Pods” at Bank Square on July 1.

Mark Docherty, Commercial Manager at Dream Apartments are pictured with owner, Tom Smyth.

They will be the first of their kind in Northern Ireland and will offer “full housekeeping and concierge services, sleek and minimalist décor and quirky design features such as bunk beds, clever storage facilities and state-of-the-art media”.

Owned and operated by Belfast businessman Tom Smyth, Dream Apartments has fast become a leading accommodation supplier in the UK, employing over 70 people and operating more than 300 properties worldwide and international partners across Europe.

Tom Smyth said: “In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for high-quality, affordable accommodation in Belfast, and we are responding to that need in a unique way.

“Belfast has always been a global city, and as such it attracts many business and short break leisure travellers keen to enjoy all that is on offer. So, we are now providing excellent accommodation at an accessible price within a minute’s walk of the main shopping, tourism and commerce area of the city.

“The Dream Pods are surrounded by brilliant restaurants, bars, shops and many other fantastic attractions. For example, we are next door to the award-winning Mourne Seafood Bar and Kelly Cellars, which is one of the most historic pubs in the city with the main shopping hub just one street away.

“Dream Apartments set very high standards and we strive to exceed expectations. We depend on repeat customers and as such we take great pride and pay close attention to all the accommodation we offer, and this new development is no different.

“This is a purpose-built development, and our design team have really considered every element of our new Dream Pods to ensure our guests have an enjoyable stay and an ideal base for their trip.

“Our custom-made furniture has been designed and built by local furniture makers, Balmoral Furniture, our contractors and builders are all local and our furnishings have all been sourced locally where possible.

“The pods have been designed to maximise space and minimise waste, and they are attractive, comfortable and affordable.

“Many business and tourist travellers now want flexibility and control over how they organise their schedules, preferring the ‘home from home’ model to the more formal hotel approach. This new accommodation in such a prime location will open up the centre of Belfast and make it more accessible and affordable to everyone who wants to visit us.”