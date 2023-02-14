Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a significant expansion at Belfast International Airport for Summer 24, with the launch of two new routes to Bodrum and Malta and an extra aircraft to support the huge expansion.

On the back of Jet2holidays announcing that it is the UK’s largest tour operator, the companies are investing in their Northern Ireland operation by adding a fourth-based aircraft at Belfast International Airport for Summer 24, with a bigger fleet giving customers even more choice and flexibility.

As a result of the addition of Bodrum and Malta, which are both exclusive destinations to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Belfast International Airport, the airline and tour operator have over 580,000 seats on sale for Summer 24 from Northern Ireland. This represents a capacity increase of nearly 30% when compared to Summer 23 and means the companies will operate their biggest ever Summer Sun programme from Belfast International Airport next summer.

Weekly Monday services will operate to Bodrum from May 6 to October 28 2024, meaning holidaymakers can access the southern Aegean coast of Turkey from Belfast International Airport.

Completing the expansion, weekly Thursday flights to Malta will operate from March 28 to October 31 2024. This gives customers in Northern Ireland the opportunity to book and travel to this unique island in the heart of the Mediterranean.

The new additions to the Summer 24 programme mean customers and independent travel agents can choose from 21 sunshine destinations from Belfast International Airport next summer. On top of these new routes to Bodrum and Malta, customers and independent travel agents can also book or travel on a summer break to other popular sunshine destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal for Summer 24.

With over 50 departing weekly flights during peak periods from Belfast International Airport, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are offering huge and unrivalled choice. As the Summer 24 programme is on sale nice and early, customers can book their next summer getaway well in advance, lock in the price of their holiday now and spread the cost.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Following the magnificent response from customers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to our Summer 24 Sun programme going on sale, we are very pleased to be adding even more sunshine thanks to launch of brand-new Bodrum and Malta flights.

"We know these are destinations that our customers will love, and it adds even more choice from Belfast International with our award-winning business. We have always said how committed we are to Belfast International Airport, and investing in an additional aircraft demonstrates just how committed we are. As well as being able to book early, we know that customers will be thrilled at the huge choice we are offering when it comes to securing some Summer 24 sunshine, knowing that their price is locked in.”

Uel Hoey, director of business development at Belfast International Airport, added: “This is excellent news once again for Northern Ireland travellers with the expansion. The addition of two excellent additional routes further enhance the appeal of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ overall programme within the market.”

