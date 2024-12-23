Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proparamedics is an independent ambulance service and this new contract is a re-appointment after more than 10 years providing paramedic, first aid and ambulance services at Belfast’s three iconic event venues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety for all event goers is a top priority for the Waterfront Hall, Ulster Hall and ICC Belfast. The company behind the three venues, BWUH Ltd, which hosts hundreds of thousands of patrons every year, has just appointed local firm Proparamedics as its event medical provider.

Proparamedics is an independent ambulance service and this new contract is a re-appointment after more than 10 years providing paramedic, first aid and ambulance services at Belfast’s three iconic event venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie McCloskey, director of events and customer experience at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, said: “We are delighted to partner with Proparamedics for our event medical services. The health and safety of every visitor to our venues is one of our biggest priorities.

“We require a trusted partner to deliver paramedic services and on-site ambulance support in the event of an accident or medical emergency. Proparamedics have consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of delivering event medical services.

“Proparamedics have a skilled professional team and they continuously raise industry standards. They are familiar with our venues and they provide added value to our own team through specialist first aid training.

“We’re very pleased to entrust this essential role to them again. We look forward to continuing to partner with them as we deliver a programme of events that delivers socially, culturally and economically for Belfast and Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting safety first for hundreds of thousands of event patrons every year at Belfast Waterfront, Ulster Hall and ICC Belfast, Proparamedics has been appointed as event medical provider. Stephen McCourt and Charlie McCloskey from the Belfast venues are pictured with Melissa Pauley, Megan Hamill, Malcolm Duckworth and Teresa Dunlop of Proparamedics. Photo credit: Ricky Parker Photography

Marking 25 years in business this year, Proparamedics provides a range of services including, event medical cover, private / family transfer and first aid training.