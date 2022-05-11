Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant, the first of its kind at the popular retail outlet, is creating 20 new jobs.

The new restaurant will also offer a takeaway service.

Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant, which is a branch of the popular K11 restaurant and bar based outside Portadown on the Armagh Road, represents its newest hospitality experience and is located beside Nando’s and Costa Coffee close to the front entrance.

The new Eatao Asian Fusion restaurant and takeaway at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The new restaurant will open every day, offering a wide range of authentic, Asian-inspired fresh, healthy and delicious dishes from countries including China, India, Japan and Korea, including curries, sushi, teppanyaki and more.

The restaurant aims to showcase healthy and fast Asian food, which combines a variety of Asian food elements, Chinese food, Japanese food and some Asian dishes, Asian drinks and snacks. The firm said most of its dishes will be displayed and the kitchen is an open kitchen so guests can see the cooking process.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the team behind Eatao Asian Fusion to Rushmere which promise to cook up a storm using the best ingredients and innovative cooking styles.

“With a range of restaurants and cafés to suit everyone’s taste at the centre, we’re committed to always offer our visitors an unrivalled choice of dining options for every budget.”

Rushmere already includes Nandos, Synge & Byrne, Spoon Street, Restaurant No. 7, Starbucks, McDonald’s and a newly-refurbished Costa Coffee among its most popular food outlets.

Last month, Primark confirmed that it is opening its 10th branch in Northern Ireland Rushmere Shopping Centre later this year.

Other big names at Rushmere include Dunnes, TK Maxx, H&M, Matalan, B&M and Boots.

