Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre, the first of its kind at the popular retail outlet.

The new Asian food restaurant will also offer a takeaway service.

Rushmere Shopping Centre confirmed that Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant, which is a branch of the popular K11 restaurant and bar based outside Portadown on the Armagh Road, represents its newest hospitality experience and will be located beside Nando’s and Costa Coffee close to the front entrance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon. It is a branch of the popular K11 restaurant and bar based outside Portadown on the Armagh Road.

The new restaurant will open every day, offering a wide range of authentic, Asian-inspired fresh, healthy and delicious dishes from countries including China, India, Japan and Korea, including curries, sushi, teppanyaki and more.

It is understood restaurant aims to showcase healthy and fast Asian food, which combines a variety of Asian food elements, Chinese food, Japanese food and some Asian dishes, Asian drinks and snacks. The firm said most of its dishes will be displayed and the kitchen is an open kitchen so guests can see the cooking process.

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the team behind Eatao Asian Fusion to Rushmere which promise to cook up a storm using the best ingredients and innovative cooking styles.

“With a range of restaurants and cafés to suit everyone’s taste at the centre, we’re committed to always offer our visitors an unrivalled choice of dining options for every budget and we are confident that our newest restaurant addition will definitely be worth the very short wait.”

Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon. It is a branch of the popular K11 restaurant and bar based outside Portadown on the Armagh Road.

Rushmere already includes Nandos, Synge & Byrne, Spoon Street, Restaurant No. 7, Starbucks, McDonald’s and a newly-refurbished Costa Coffee among its most popular food outlets.

Last month, Primark confirmed that it is opening its 10th branch in Northern Ireland Rushmere Shopping Centre later this year.

Other big names at Rushmere include Dunnes, TK Maxx, H&M, Matalan, B&M and Boots.

-

Eatao Asian Fusion Restaurant is opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon. It is a branch of the popular K11 restaurant and bar based outside Portadown on the Armagh Road.