Pictured outside Bauer Media Audio NI’s new HQ in Belfast’s City Quays are Stephen Deering, Belfast Harbour, Stuart Robinson, content director, Bauer Media Audio NI, Nigel Gould, head of News & Sport, Bauer Media Audio NI and Simon Mann, commercial director, Bauer Media Audio NI. Cool FM’s Breakfast team are Peter Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross

Strategic relocation to purpose-built studios in Belfast Harbour marks major investment in NI’s leading audio brand and its future as a UK broadcasting hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bauer Media Audio NI is to relocate to new headquarters in the heart of Belfast, marking a strategic development for Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial audio business.

Home to Cool FM, Downtown, Downtown Country, Greatest Hits NI and Hits Radio NI, Bauer Media Audio NI will move to purpose-built studio and office space in City Quays 3, Belfast Harbour’s prime waterfront location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Belfast HQ will form one of Bauer’s four UK broadcasting hubs, alongside London, Manchester and Glasgow, and will be recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the media group.

Pictured in City Quays 3 which will be fitted out to become Bauer Media Audio NI’s new HQ in Belfast are Stephen Deering, Belfast Harbour with Bauer Media Audio NI’s team - Stuart Robinson, content director, Simon Mann, commercial director and Nigel Gould, head of News & Sport

The investment in Belfast reflects the ongoing success of Bauer Media Audio NI’s portfolio which reaches a combined 774,000 weekly listeners (RAJAR Q2 2025).

For almost 50 years, Bauer has been successfully broadcasting from its base in Kiltonga, Newtownards, but the need to be closer to the business community, including its customers, stakeholders and partners is central to the relocation decision.

“It’s great to announce that Belfast Harbour’s City Quays 3 will be our new home in Belfast, creating an HQ which is truly fit for purpose, with the capacity to meet the future needs of our business and our team,” said Simon Mann, commercial director of Bauer Media Audio NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment not only demonstrates the strength of our audio brands in the local market but also confirms Bauer’s commitment to Northern Ireland which we regard as a Centre of Excellence and one of our four UK broadcasting hubs.”

In addition to its bespoke layout and design, the new studios will be fitted out with the very latest broadcasting technologies to support Bauer as it transitions to meet the needs of the digital era.

Simon explained: “By embracing digital technologies and multi-platforms we’ve successfully grown the business, reaching new and broader audiences. This evolution will be furthered when we are based in the heart of Belfast, where we’ll be best positioned to connect with the partners, stakeholders and communities we serve.”

Bauer Media will be located over more than 6,500 sq ft on the 14th floor of the City Quays 3 office development which is already home to Aflac, Rathbones and Santander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is built to the BREEAM Excellent sustainability standard and holds the WiredScore Platinum digital connectivity accreditation making it the ideal location for Bauer.

Stephen Deering of Belfast Harbour added: “We’re excited to welcome Bauer Media as the latest tenants in our thriving City Quays community as they make their move into the city centre.

“With the recent opening of City Quays Gardens alongside the high-quality office space creating world-class surroundings, we’re delivering on our vision of creating an iconic waterfront for those who live in, work in and visit the city.

"As the City Quays development continues to become a growing media hub, we’re working with our partners to build a vibrant inner harbour to support long-term growth for the city and region.”