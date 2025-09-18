New audio hub to become a broadcasting ‘Centre of Excellence’ and new home to its 75-strong Northern Ireland workforce
Bauer Media Audio NI is to relocate to new headquarters in the heart of Belfast, marking a strategic development for Northern Ireland’s biggest commercial audio business.
Home to Cool FM, Downtown, Downtown Country, Greatest Hits NI and Hits Radio NI, Bauer Media Audio NI will move to purpose-built studio and office space in City Quays 3, Belfast Harbour’s prime waterfront location.
The new Belfast HQ will form one of Bauer’s four UK broadcasting hubs, alongside London, Manchester and Glasgow, and will be recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the media group.
The investment in Belfast reflects the ongoing success of Bauer Media Audio NI’s portfolio which reaches a combined 774,000 weekly listeners (RAJAR Q2 2025).
For almost 50 years, Bauer has been successfully broadcasting from its base in Kiltonga, Newtownards, but the need to be closer to the business community, including its customers, stakeholders and partners is central to the relocation decision.
“It’s great to announce that Belfast Harbour’s City Quays 3 will be our new home in Belfast, creating an HQ which is truly fit for purpose, with the capacity to meet the future needs of our business and our team,” said Simon Mann, commercial director of Bauer Media Audio NI.
“This investment not only demonstrates the strength of our audio brands in the local market but also confirms Bauer’s commitment to Northern Ireland which we regard as a Centre of Excellence and one of our four UK broadcasting hubs.”
In addition to its bespoke layout and design, the new studios will be fitted out with the very latest broadcasting technologies to support Bauer as it transitions to meet the needs of the digital era.
Simon explained: “By embracing digital technologies and multi-platforms we’ve successfully grown the business, reaching new and broader audiences. This evolution will be furthered when we are based in the heart of Belfast, where we’ll be best positioned to connect with the partners, stakeholders and communities we serve.”
Bauer Media will be located over more than 6,500 sq ft on the 14th floor of the City Quays 3 office development which is already home to Aflac, Rathbones and Santander.
The building is built to the BREEAM Excellent sustainability standard and holds the WiredScore Platinum digital connectivity accreditation making it the ideal location for Bauer.
Stephen Deering of Belfast Harbour added: “We’re excited to welcome Bauer Media as the latest tenants in our thriving City Quays community as they make their move into the city centre.
“With the recent opening of City Quays Gardens alongside the high-quality office space creating world-class surroundings, we’re delivering on our vision of creating an iconic waterfront for those who live in, work in and visit the city.
"As the City Quays development continues to become a growing media hub, we’re working with our partners to build a vibrant inner harbour to support long-term growth for the city and region.”
The final design and fit out of Bauer’s flagship headquarters is underway and is due to complete by late autumn 2025.