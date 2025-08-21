Collaboration ‘backs the product with the best service partners’ to accelerate zero-emission vehicle adoption across Europe, says CEO Jean-Marc Gales

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rightech, the electric truck and midi-bus division of Ballymena zero-emission leader Wrightbus, has announced a strategic collaboration with Ferronordic as its official after-sales partner in Germany.

With 800 employees across the world, Ferronordic has a growing reputation for selling, repairing and maintaining different types of machines, trucks, engines, spare parts and attachments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the official dealer of Volvo Trucks and Renault Trucks in Germany, with 20 service points across the country to help provide exclusive support for Rightech’s head-turning RT75 electric truck.

Rightech, the electric truck and midi-bus division of Ballymena zero-emission leader Wrightbus, has announced a strategic collaboration with Ferronordic as its official after-sales partner in Germany

Ferronordic’s experienced technicians have been trained on Rightech’s electric truck systems and diagnostic tools, guaranteeing manufacturer-level service quality, regional accessibility and rapid response.

CEO Jean-Marc Gales said: “Our deals with Ferronordic in Germany and Sapphire Vehicle Services in the UK show that we’re backing the product with the best service partners on the market.

“We chose Ferronordic because of our shared commitment to sustainability. The partnership supports both companies' mission to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission commercial vehicles across Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rightech will look after all vehicle sales, while Ferronordic takes over as the customer’s ongoing service and support point of contact.

“We really want to enhance the customer experience,” Mr Gales continued. “This cooperation ensures peace of mind for fleet operators by offering reliable, local service from day one.”

Koenraad Van Imschoot, Ferronordic’s aftermarket director, added: “We are looking forward to working with Rightech, which is known for innovation, and we are happy to support them as a partner in the service sector in Germany.”

The 7.5 tonne truck was launched to critical acclaim earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gales said all Rightech sales came with a Wrightbus warranty, service and maintenance package, additionally supported by the largest fleet of mobile technicians in the UK.

Other benefits included support from dedicated OEM sales and marketing teams, telematics software and route optimisation tools.

The service agreement with Sapphire Vehicle Services for the UK, adds 19 regional workshops to the existing three operated by Wrightbus – Ballymena, Bicester and Warwick.

The Ferronordic deal extends that service network across a large swathe of Germany to complement the Wrightbus regional service headquarters in Brühl. There are also deals to support sales in France and Benelux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryze Power, part of a portfolio of net zero companies run by Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford CBE, will provide class-leading charging infrastructure and expertise, while W-Tech, the technology and research centre set up by Wrightbus in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast, will help bus and truck operators optimise routes for ultimate efficiency within the fleet.

A strategic framework agreement with two Chinese manufacturers provides the basis for the new products, though Wrightbus engineers have spent more than 30,000 hours bringing the fleet up to the Wrightbus standard - independently testing, homologating, designing and validating every element.