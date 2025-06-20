New Belfast film studio ‘can bring worlds to life’

Image showing the advanced virtual production facility at Studio Ulster located at Giant's Park in Belfast. Picture : Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Studio Ulster, on the shores of Belfast Lough, not far from where the ill-fated liner was launched back in 1911, has officially opened what have been termed the world's most advanced virtual production facilities spanning 75,000 square feet.

The facilities have been designed to support productions at every scale, from blockbuster films and high-end television to AAA game development and world-class animation.

It integrates real-time engines, in-camera visual effects, volumetric capture and motion tracking to revolutionise how all those production types are made.

While Northern Ireland has already established a reputation internationally as a filming destination, with ‘Game of Thrones’ among productions beaming the natural scenery onto televisions across the world, Studio Ulster has been described as taking things to the next level.

Some of the more recent productions made in Northern Ireland include ‘How to Train Your Dragon’, starring Gerard Butler, and Netflix's ‘The School for Good and Evil’, starring Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne.

Studio Ulster benefited from a £72 million investment, part-funded through the Belfast Region City Deal, and was developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

It was designed to elevate the UK and Ireland's capacity for commercial studio production using advanced in-camera visual effects, establishing a world-class benchmark for the industry.

Professor Declan Keeney, chief executive of Studio Ulster, described the start of a new chapter for Belfast .

“From the docks that built the Titanic to the LED stages that now build entire universes, Belfast has always punched above its weight,” he said.

“The launch of Studio Ulster marks a new chapter, one where cutting-edge virtual production, motion capture and digital scanning converge to give filmmakers, game developers and creatives the power to shape worlds in real time.

“We've taken the spirit of Belfast's shipyards, precision, ambition and pride in what we build and applied it to the future of storytelling.

“This isn't just a studio. It's a global platform for imagination, powered by some of the most advanced creative technology anywhere in the world.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said virtual production has “truly come of age at Studio Ulster”.

“While many filmmakers are aware of the basics, few fully grasp how radically the technology has evolved,” he said.

“Studio Ulster is a genuine game-changer, pushing the boundaries of what's possible on screen and enabling directors to bring any imagined world to life, right here at Belfast Harbour.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of Ulster University, said Studio Ulster is a transformative investment offering significant cost and time efficiencies by reducing the need for physical sets and location travel.

“This incredible facility is more than a milestone, it's a launchpad for the next generation of creators and storytellers,” he said.

“By bringing cutting-edge virtual production capabilities to Belfast, we're enhancing the region's global competitiveness and creative potential, in turn creating jobs and economic impact.”

Laura Livingstone, VFX executive at Netflix, said Studio Ulster has the potential to shape the next generation of storytelling.

“This is a pivotal time for our industry, where innovation is not just accelerating but fundamentally reshaping how we create and experience stories,” she said.