Northern Ireland’s leading pet retailer Jollyes has announced it planned to open a brand-new store at Boucher Road, Belfast later this month.

Set to open its doors to customers on Saturday, July 29, Jollyes Boucher Road store will be its second in Belfast, its 14th in Northern Ireland and 92nd in the UK.

The new store will create 10 jobs and bring the total number of Jollyes colleagues employed in Northern Ireland to 180.

The paw-some location will cover 5,500 sq feet and will open at 55 Boucher Road, Belfast offering a wide range of pet food including a wide selection of frozen raw brands, pet toys, pet accessories, small animals and services including a Community Pet Clinic.

Following Jollyes million-pound veterinary investment, the launch of new Community Pet Clinics are providing affordable and accessible pet care such as vaccinations and microchipping services for customers across Northern Ireland. The inclusion of a Pet Clinic will be an exciting addition to Jollyes’ new Belfast location.

This store opening announcement comes as Jollyes recently confirmed record sales in its latest full year results for the 12 months to May 2023.

Sales overall rose by 33% to £115.5m, with like-for-like growth of 17% over the year to May 29 2023.

Jollyes, the Pet People has big plans to accelerate its growth over the coming year, aiming to have 100 stores open by early 2024.

Regional manager Laura Hadden said “We can’t wait to welcome customers to our exciting new store as we continue to grow in Northern Ireland.

“Every one of our Jollyes colleagues in Northern Ireland loves to share their knowledge and pet expertise with customers and we can’t wait to deliver that amazing service and brilliant value to new pet parents on Boucher Road.”

To celebrate the opening of the Belfast Boucher Road store, Jollyes will host a Summer Pet Fest on Saturday, July 29 allowing customers to join in the launch day fun.