New Belfast sustainable packaging firm invests £20m as it prepares to double its size and boost workforce creating over 170 jobs
Biopax Limited, the sustainable carton packaging, paper wraps and self-adhesive labels solutions company in Belfast, has made a £20m strategic investment with Heidelberg, the world's largest maker of printing equipment.
The company also has plans to add plastic-free paper cups, tubs and salad bowls to its product portfolio across 2023/24 in a move that will put it at the top of the sustainable packaging food chain across the world.
Biopax currently provides ‘green’ packaging solutions to the food, beverage and non-food sector in the UK and Ireland, and has started to export into European markets. Its strategic growth plans include setting up production capabilities for sustainable packaging in Europe, India and the People’s Republic of China.
The company has also undergone a detailed program around health, safety and compliance with a number of accredited bodies to secure certification for BRC GS (A grade), ISO14001 (environmental) and responsible raw material sourcing. After detailed research, it opted for the Speedmaster XL106 models because of its operational capabilities.
Dr Terry Cross OBE, chairman, Biopax Ltd, said: “In addition to the green benefits, we also realised that the Heidelberg XL106 with Inpress Control would deliver and exceed our customers’ expectations in regards to their company branding and colour management strategies.
“We consulted with several expert printers before we chose Heidelberg as our printing press supplier. These experts have spent many years working with various large-format Heidelberg presses in the folded carton industry. We leaned on their experience and expertise when making our investment decision. To date, we have invested £20m in the latest Heidelberg technology within our 70,000 sq ft factory.
“We are committed to creating over 170 jobs at our Belfast facility and have commenced initial groundwork on a site expansion plan which will see us almost double the size of our production and storage facility. This expansion will allow us to invest further into ultra-high volume flexographic printing and dedicated rotary converting for some of the world’s leading brands.”
One of the major benefits of the Heidelberg XL106 is that it delivers fast make-readies that are colour accurate.
Dr Cross continued: “We are delighted with the results and are awaiting delivery of a second XL106 press with the same specifications. This will offer us and our customers a high-quality product that exceeds their expectations. Our world-class design software systems are fully integrated into our Heidelberg production kit. This helps us to optimise our machine outputs while reducing downtime and waste. This means we can get our products out to our customers faster and deliver benchmark print and finishing quality. Our customers are delighted at the enhanced service, flexibility and quality of the carton products they are receiving from Biopax.
“We will also work with the Heidelberg Print Academy to deliver world-class training to support our apprentice training programme.”
Alongside the XL106, Biopax has also invested in the Heidelberg MasterMatrix Die Cutters.
Declan Martin, account manager for Heidelberg, added: “We’re so proud that an innovative packaging company such as Biopax chose Heidelberg equipment. Our cutting-edge printing technology solutions address their rising customer needs. The trust that Biopax has invested in us shows that the Heidelberg brand remains the top name among suppliers for companies who strive for quality and long-term success.”