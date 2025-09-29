Evri, one of the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery companies, has officially opened its Belfast depot today (Monday)

Couriers earn around £18 an hour on average and Evri is currently also offering successful applicants in these locations an additional exclusive £3,000 ‘Welcome Payment’ incentive 1 , as it looks to expand its network across Northern Ireland

Evri, one of the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery companies, has officially opened its Belfast depot today (Monday).

The site at Mallusk is the first Evri depot in Northern Ireland which demonstrates the businesses continued growth and represents a £1.3 million investment.

This follows the recent acquisition of custom clearance and logistics specialist Coll-8 in Republic of Ireland, a strategic move to fully integrate with Evri’s UK network, meaning faster shipping, smoother returns and an automated customs process. The depot gives a strategic advantage with its dual access to both the UK and European markets post Brexit.

Both the depot and the acquisition come ahead of Evri’s peak period around Christmas and will support as the business readies for what it anticipates will be another record period.

Thanks to the Green Lane system within the Windsor Framework, a system designed to streamline the movement of goods from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Evri’s new depot will speed up the process of cross border shipping when bringing goods into Northern Ireland. The depot will act as a hub to distribute goods efficiently across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The depot will serve as a strategic gateway for distributing goods across England, Scotland, Wales, and the wider European Union (EU) via the Republic of Ireland, enabling frictionless movement across borders, simplifying logistics, and accelerating delivery times for consumers.

As part of the investment, Evri has created 650 new jobs, across Northern Ireland, including 50 new jobs at the depot, with a variety of roles such as warehouse colleagues, drivers, supervisors and managers. Evri has also created 85 permanent courier roles throughout the region, including Belfast, Craigavon and Strabane.

A further 515 temporary Christmas roles are needed to support the organisation’s peak period.

Conor Ormsby, country manager at Evri, said: “We’re delighted to officially open our Belfast depot in time for peak. We anticipate another record peak driven by consumer behaviour and the continuation of online retail growth.

"This site will help us meet that demand and ensure we can maintain a faster, smoother supply chain reducing the number of days taken to deliver over the festive period and beyond. The depot’s strategic positioning will support or continued international growth operating as a gateway to the EU.

"As well as our depot opening, we’re investing heavily in recruitment with a total of 600 roles. Our couriers are the backbone of our business, so it’s fantastic that we’re able to expand our network throughout Northern Ireland to reflect the growth we’re seeing in the region.

"Service, reliability and quality are critical factors for our clients and consumers, and by growing our network of self-employed couriers, we are committed to delivering on each of those areas.”

Tom Donnan, head of agency and director at Lambert Smith Hampton Ireland explained: “We were delighted to act on behalf of Evri in securing the site for their new warehouse in one of the most significant lettings of the year.

“Evri’s commitment to Belfast signifies confidence in the region. With dual access to the UK and European markets, Northern Ireland continues to present a unique opportunity for global companies.”

Jason Polson, national head of Industrial and Logistics, Lambert Smith Hampton said: “Evri has been a longstanding client of LSH, and it’s great to see them enter the Northern Ireland market and strengthen our relationship across the UK wide firm.”

Alongside this, Evri couriers can also enjoy the flexibility of delivering parcels any time between 8am and 8pm, and with dedicated rounds available, they can enjoy the added security of delivering in the same area every day.

Those joining the business will also have the opportunity to become part of the brand’s relaunched and pioneering ‘Evri Plus’ initiative, which remains the UK’s only union-backed courier scheme. Evri Plus gives self-employed workers access to a range of additional benefits, including 28 days paid holiday, guaranteed national minimum wage, pension contributions and parental leave, as well as other additional flexible benefits. The initiative works on an opt-in basis, available to eligible couriers 2 , and the business is keen to boost numbers.