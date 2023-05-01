Aircoach, Ireland’s leading private bus and coach operator, has hit 30,000 passengers on its new 705X north west Service.

The service connecting Londonderry to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport and Dublin City Centre has serviced over 30,000 passengers since its launch in January helping to bring people to work, students to university and new visitors to the region like never before.

This landmark follows on from the company acquiring the much-loved north west passenger company, Airporter, in October.

The new service brought a wide range of benefits to passengers including routes running seven days a week and reduced fares.

Other features are stops at Foyleside Coach Park, Drumahoe Park and Ride, Belfast International Airport, Belfast City Centre, Dublin Airport and Dublin City O’Connell Street.

As well as contactless payment, free wi-fi onboard, the Aircoach Advantage loyalty program and flexible booking options.

In the coming weeks, the company will launch its new mobile app designed with innovation and user friendliness to the forefront. The app will focus on simplifying the customer booking experience while providing route tracking functionality.

Tickets for the new service can be purchased via the Aircoach website or on board through a contactless payment system.

Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach, said: “We are thrilled to have hit this important milestone for our 705X service in the north west. Since the first day of the route, we have been blown away with the response from local people and are excited to build upon its success.

“As a native of the north west I know first-hand how difficult it is to reach other travel and economic hubs on the island of Ireland and further afield. Aircoach wants to ensure that the by gone days of travel detachment for the region never return by working with our partners to potentially design new routes and further develop the 705X service.

“The recent opening of the Dungiven to Derry/Londonderry section of the A6 will increase the viability of the service like never before to allow us to achieve many more significant passenger landmarks in the near future.”

Aircoach has hit the 30,000 passenger landmark on its new 705X north west Service. Pictured is Dervla McKay, managing director of Aircoach

