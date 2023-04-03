A new Business Services Employment Academy is set to help people who are currently unemployed, or working less than they wish, and will provide the potential to secure a job in Belfast’s growing professional and financial services sector.

The 10 to 12-week Belfast City Council and Citi Belfast academy will provide participants with a clear career pathway to working with Citi Belfast’s markets operations team.Each person will be equipped with technical knowledge of the products, processes and functions involved in investment banking and receive mentoring support to develop employability skills whilst completing on-the-job learning. All participants are guaranteed an interview on completion of the academy for consideration for an entry level role.

Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black, said: “Our new Business Services Academy in partnership with Citi Belfast is a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about investment banking and the breadth and depth of roles available at Citi Belfast, based in Titanic Quarter. As well as developing technical knowledge, participants will develop their communication, IT, and teamworking skills and given the opportunity to work shadow those already working in Citi’s markets operations team.

“We made a commitment in the Belfast Agenda to help residents reach their full potential and to empower those furthest removed from the labour market to progress in employment. We also want to support business growth and help Belfast employers with current recruitment challenges.

“If selected for the academy, participants will also receive employability support to prepare them for interview and aftercare for six months while in employment. And this really is an inclusive opportunity - as Citi says, you don’t need a degree, just a degree of enthusiasm!”

Leigh Meyer, Citi Belfast site head & global head of FXLM operations, explained: “Citi Belfast is Northern Ireland’s largest financial services employer with over 3700 colleagues embedded in 21 business functions across our four Belfast locations. We engage with partners to support people to realise their full potential and are proud to be collaborating with Belfast City Council to offer this academy and attract a fresh and diverse talent pool to join our growing team.

“Citi champions everyone and empowers their growth and success by creating a culture defined by inclusion and equity. This programme will support local efforts to remove social inequality barriers, develop skills, improve employability, and help to reduce the disproportionately high rate of economic inactivity in communities across in Northern Ireland.”

Funding for the academy has been provided by the Belfast City Council Labour Market Partnership (LMP), which is funded by the Department for Communities.

Deirdre Ward, director of work and wellbeing at the Department for Communities, added: “The Department for Communities is funding this academy through the Labour Market Partnership Programme which supports targeted employment action plans to help people towards, and into, work.

“This bespoke academy offers a fast track to a career with Citi Belfast's market operations team, one of the biggest employers in the city. With clear career pathways, technical knowledge in investment banking, and on-the-job learning, this academy model provides an excellent opportunity for city residents, regardless of traditional qualifications.”

To find out more about the job roles and training on offer, pop into one of three drop-in information sessions on Tuesday, April 18 (10am-11am, 2pm-3pm or 6pm-7pm) at the Maldron Hotel, Belfast.

