New café with 'cosy atmosphere' opens in Ballyclare

Abode Café, a new, vibrant coffee destination has recently opened on Ballyclare’s Main Street.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:38 BST

Owned and run by William Newell and his family, Abode Café is set to bring a new offering to the town’s café scene, serving coffee, breakfast, lunch options and everything in between.

The interior combines modern, stylish aesthetics with a cosy atmosphere, providing the perfect spot for brunch-goers and coffee aficionados alike.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “We’re delighted to see the opening of another independent small businesses in Ballyclare. Businesses like Abode are vital to the character and make-up of our towns and commercial areas. In Ballyclare, over 80 per cent of businesses are small or independent businesses, emphasising their significance in town.

William Newell, Owner of Abode Café with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).William Newell, Owner of Abode Café with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).
“I’d like to take the opportunity to wish William and his family every success with their new venture.”

The council’s Economic Development Team offer support and assistance to businesses of all size, scale and sector across the borough. For further information, contact [email protected]

