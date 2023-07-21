Owned and run by William Newell and his family, Abode Café is set to bring a new offering to the town’s café scene, serving coffee, breakfast, lunch options and everything in between.

The interior combines modern, stylish aesthetics with a cosy atmosphere, providing the perfect spot for brunch-goers and coffee aficionados alike.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper said: “We’re delighted to see the opening of another independent small businesses in Ballyclare. Businesses like Abode are vital to the character and make-up of our towns and commercial areas. In Ballyclare, over 80 per cent of businesses are small or independent businesses, emphasising their significance in town.

William Newell, Owner of Abode Café with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper. (Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

“I’d like to take the opportunity to wish William and his family every success with their new venture.”