Global ground support equipment (GSE) manufacturer Mallaghan, which has headquarters in Dungannon, has launched North America’s first ever fully electric refrigerated catering truck for the aviation industry.

The CT6000E, which is the result of a collaboration between Mallaghan and International Motors, LLC, was unveiled at Logan International Airport, Boston.

Its electric powertrain eliminates tailpipe emissions, reduces noise pollution, and boasts operational capabilities, aligning with global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of airport GSE.

“This launch marks a significant milestone for both Mallaghan and the aviation industry as a whole in North America,” said Joe Griffith, chief commercial officer at Mallaghan.

“The CT6000E not only reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability but also supports our partners in their pursuit of greener, safer, and more efficient operations.

“We are proud to lead the way with this cutting-edge electric catering truck and excited to see it in action at Logan International Airport.”

Mallaghan unveils North America’s first ever fully electric refrigerated catering truck for the aviation industry at a ceremony held at Logan International Airport, Boston. In attendance was Governor Maura Healey, State representative Adrian Madaro, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zopata, Joe Griffith, chief commercial officer at Mallaghan and Ronan Mallaghan, chief executive officer at Mallaghan

As the first of its kind, the CT6000E, which features a number of new technologies aimed at efficiency and safety, including an advanced aircraft-controlled approach system (CAS) to help reduce aircraft damage, 360-degree Birds Eye camera system with onboard hard drive, and on-board telemetry, will serve as a first model for continued production.

Debbie Shust, VP of customer insights and experience, International, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Mallaghan to introduce the first fully electric aircraft catering truck in North America—a testament to what’s possible through purposeful collaboration centered around helping customers reach their goals.

"This innovative zero-emissions vehicle highlights our commitment to delivering products and services that meet each customer’s unique needs.”

Engineered for effective catering services, the CT6000E will be operated by premium airline catering company, DO & CO.

