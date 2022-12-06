Safety measures in Belfast’s city centre have been dialled up with new CCTV installed on Donegal Square South.

The installation was initiated by the Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (LQ BID) and Belfast One BID, in partnership with the PSNI. The investment is already paying dividends, with the cameras providing evidence that led to two separate arrests within the first week of operation.

LQ BID and Belfast One BID play a leading role in prioritising public safety and hope that the new CCTV - which will capture footage in busy areas leading to and from the Linen Quarter and city centre - will address common city issues such as crime and anti-social behaviour. The BIDs engage with members on problem solving initiatives, and funding for CCTV to complement the existing city centre network was widely supported.

Chris McCracken, managing director of Linen Quarter BID, said: “Our city has a growing reputation as a vibrant and unique destination. However, people’s experience of the city centre can sometimes be blighted by crime and anti-social behaviour and left unchecked it has the potential to undermine our hard-earned progress. CCTV is proven to deter crime and the new installation will ensure feelings of safety for visitors during this busy period.

“In addition to CCTV the Linen Quarter BID funds a range of crime fighting measures, including an additional police officer for the area. Over the next five years we will be investing around £500k to support a safer district and we really welcome the opportunity to extend our effective partnership with the PSNI.”

Kathleen McBride, managing director of Belfast One BID, explained: “This is a welcome addition to the CCTV network in Belfast city centre. Such additional coverage will deter crime and overall enhance the security of both visitors and businesses throughout an ever increasingly busy and bustling city centre.”

As a key part of Belfast One’s Enhance project, the BID actively improves safety in the city centre and is the lead partner and funder of the PSNI City Centre Beat Initiative, a dedicated PSNI service for the businesses in Belfast.

Belfast City Centre Beat covers the Belfast One area and is a valued service to local businesses who work closely with dedicated officers for support and crime advice on a daily basis. The City Centre Beat Team is key to developing local knowledge around community safety and crime in liaison with partner agencies.

Belfast City Centre policing team Inspector David Gibson, added: “Police have developed a close and productive partnership with the Linen Quarter and Belfast One BIDs over the last number years. We have worked together to identify problems, and critically, have developed and delivered bespoke solutions, like the installation of this new CCTV camera to address these issues.

“Live-time footage from the new camera now feeds directly into our control room in Musgrave Station, which improves our ability to deploy and direct our officers. We have already used the new camera to detect a number of offences. We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach with the Linen Quarter and Belfast One BIDs to help make the city centre safer for those living, working and visiting the city.”

