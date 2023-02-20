Chris Platt brings extensive senior-level and technical experience in oil and gas operations, health and safety, and project management to the no-man entry robotic tank cleaning company based in Newry.

A chemical engineer with over 35 years experience in world-scale oil and gas processes in refineries and storage terminals, Chris has a track record of delivery in multi-national and rapidly growing businesses.

Aidan Doherty, managing director, said: “Chris is a respected leader in the oil and gas industry, having held positions in Petroplus, Greenergy, Navigator and latterly, VARO Energy and is very welcome to the Re-Gen Robotics team.

“His track record of delivering safety and technical solutions will take our company to the next level. Chris will lead on our strategic plans, develop commercial opportunities, and establish effective relationships with current and new commercial partners.”

Chris is a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Birmingham, holding a Diploma in Business management, a NEBOSH safety certificate, and is dedicated to continuous professional development.

He said: “Re-Gen Robotics is revolutionising safety in industrial oil tank cleaning, and it’s an exciting time to join the company. I’m looking forward to working with Aidan and the team on delivering solutions to tank storage owners, reducing confined space entry cleaning by staff, and promoting the safety benefits of the robotic tank cleaning system.

“I’ve previously held leadership roles in group safety, health and environment management and tank storage line management, which have helped me understand the challenges of tank cleaning. I will bring my expertise to develop new markets for the business and I’m looking forward to the challenge being commercial director will bring.”

Re-Gen Group employs over 300 people and has a group turnover of £58 million.

Since 2019, the firm has eliminated over 15,000 hours of confined space entry and has completed tank cleans with oil majors including Shell, Phillips 66, Vermilion Energy, ExxonMobil, and Valero using its innovative no-man entry robotic system.