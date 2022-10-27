Prior to work commencing, the new offices were fully let, welcoming additional local businesses to the space.

The news comes as the social enterprise, which has been providing support to local businesses and entrepreneurs for 40 years, revealed that the new area which was designed by Calibro Workspace, includes communal and breakout spaces.

The expansion is the culmination of a yearlong redevelopment project which saw two internal conference rooms redesigned and repurposed to increase the organisation’s lettable office footprint. Fully funded by Carrickfergus Enterprise, the initiative also saw existing office space redesigned to encourage collaboration.

Russell Crawford, director at Kobault and the first tenant to occupy the Connect space, said: “We welcome the introduction of the new Connect space. Kobault has been based within Connect since it opened in June and we have benefitted greatly during that time from the facilities available, along with the continued support offered by Carrickfergus Enterprise.

“Carrickfergus Enterprise has provided a truly great environment to work in and we look forward to seeing this vibrant and vital business space continue to thrive and support local businesses for years to come.”

In operation since 1981, Carrickfergus Enterprise has been responsible for a breadth of employability and business successes both in the Carrickfergus area and across Northern Ireland.

The organisation exists to provide innovative and practical solutions for the development of the small business sector. Its purpose-built office building provides quality, flexible office and support space to its tenants, along with meeting facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McIlhagger, vice chairman of Carrickfergus Enterprise, added: “We are delighted to unveil our Connect space after a significant investment and a 12-month long expansion project.

“Carrickfergus Enterprise was established to address job losses in the local area and 40 years later, we are still passionate about this mission. Enterprise is the backbone of our economy and as one of the oldest Local Enterprise Agencies in Northern Ireland, we are serious about helping small businesses to succeed.

“As local businesses continue to navigate through an uncertain economic climate, we hope that this new space will help to provide the support and facilities that they need to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Connect Space are Maurice McKee, lab manager at Efectis UK Ireland, Kelli McRoberts, manager at Carrickfergus Enterprise, David McIlhagger, vice chairman at Carrickfergus Enterprise, Russell Crawford, director at Kobault and Ronnie Crawford, director at Calibro Workspace

Russell Crawford, director at Kobault Pictured Working in the connect space

Advertisement Hide Ad