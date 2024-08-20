Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PSNI reveals 5,412 reports of fraud however according to Advice NI thousands of Northern Ireland scam victims are still going unreported and unsupported

Advice NI has warned that thousands of scam victims across Northern Ireland are going unreported and unsupported in debt recovery, as fraudulent schemes become increasingly sophisticated and difficult to detect.

It advises the consequences of these scams can be life-changing, leaving many individuals facing long-term debt and severe financial issues.

Recent data from the Police Service of Northern Ireland revealed 5,412 reports of fraud amounting to approximately £23.1 million in losses were reported from December 2022 to January 2023.

According to Sinead Campbell, head of money, debt, and quality at Advice NI, these figures only scratch the surface given how rarely incidents of fraud are reported.

Sinead said: "Based on our data, we’ve seen 167 cases of fraudulent debt worth a total £1.6 million reported over the last three years. That’s equates to only 10 per cent of victims – estimated over a three-year period - reaching out for debt advice and financial support with an average loss of just under £10,000 per person. These are life-changing amounts of money that thrust people into long-term debt and severe financial hardship, not to mention the significant emotional impact.

"The latest scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with criminals now leveraging AI to mimic the language of national debt lines and even impersonate debt collectors. This new wave of AI-driven fraud is designed to intimidate and deceive victims with alarming precision. It's understandable that people might feel ashamed or embarrassed, but there's absolutely no reason to be. We see new scam tactics emerging every week and it's crucial to understand that these scams are designed to be hard to spot, making anyone vulnerable to being caught off guard."

According to Sinead Campbell, head of money, debt and quality at Advice NI, these new PSNI figures only scratch the surface given how rarely incidents of fraud are reported

Bill McCluggage, chair of NI Fraud Forum, explained: “We are facing an epidemic of scams, and fraud now represents 40% of all crimes with criminals targeting individuals via messaging, email and social media. At some point we are all likely to fall victim to fraudsters and if a deal seems too good to be true it usually is.

“When contacted out of the blue by someone you don’t know, take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information. Remember, it’s okay to say no and only criminals will try to rush or panic you into releasing information. If you think you’ve been scammed, then contact your bank immediately. You can also report phishing emails by forwarding them to [email protected] or forward scam texts to 7726.”

To help spot potential scams Advice NI has identified several precautionary measures, including remaining cautious of unsolicited communications.

Sinead continued: “If you receive an unexpected email, call, or message from someone claiming to be from your bank or another organisation, verify their identity through official channels before engaging. Banks and legitimate loan companies will also never rush or pressure you by imposing tight deadlines. They will also never ask for personal details such as passwords, account numbers, or PIN numbers.”

The leading debt advice charity also urges individuals to look out for spelling and grammatical errors as scams can often contain subtle errors in the text or unusual phrasing. Scammers may not be as meticulous with their communications so small mistakes can be a red flag.

Sinead concluded: "If you have fallen victim to a scam and are grappling with financial challenges, remember that you are not alone. Seeking support is the first step towards finding a possible solution and we advise people to reach out as soon as possible. Advice NI offers free, bespoke advice to help you regain control of your finances. It's essential to understand that being a victim is nothing to be ashamed of, and we assure complete confidentiality in every case.”

Advice NI’s free and confidential Money and Debt Service, funded by the Department for Communities, is dedicated to helping clients address financial issues head-on. When service users contact the debt service, expert advisers provide support and information to help them regain control of their financial situation.