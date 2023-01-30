Dr Lisa Neligan and Mr Michael McMullan are two long serving and highly respected doctors who will support medical director, Dr Martin Shields, on a more formal capacity whilst also practicing their own clinical specialties, within the group.

Their vital roles will be dynamic with a focus on ‘patient safety’ as the group, who are very much an integral part of the public/private healthcare network in both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, continues to invest in clinical facilities, additional staff, and the number of patient episodes of care.

Both Dr Neligan and Mr McMullan will be a welcomed addition to the safety profile at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group which is led by Dr Shields, and all look forward to the exciting times ahead, especially with the clinical delivery of complex models of care like cardiac surgery.