News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New deputy medical directors appointed at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group

Two new deputy medical directors have been appointed at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group due to its continued growth and expansion.

By Claire Cartmill
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Dr Lisa Neligan and Mr Michael McMullan are two long serving and highly respected doctors who will support medical director, Dr Martin Shields, on a more formal capacity whilst also practicing their own clinical specialties, within the group.

Their vital roles will be dynamic with a focus on ‘patient safety’ as the group, who are very much an integral part of the public/private healthcare network in both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, continues to invest in clinical facilities, additional staff, and the number of patient episodes of care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both Dr Neligan and Mr McMullan will be a welcomed addition to the safety profile at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group which is led by Dr Shields, and all look forward to the exciting times ahead, especially with the clinical delivery of complex models of care like cardiac surgery.

Most Popular
Read More
An open day will be held in March at CITB NI
Medical director at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, Dr Martin Shields welcomes his new deputies, Dr Lisa Neligan, and Mr Michael McMullan to his team
Northern IrelandRepublic of Ireland