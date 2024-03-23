Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is mounting as Northern Regional College’s impressive new Causeway Campus in Coleraine nears completion.

The £46 million campus development at Union Street, which will transform the provision of further and higher education in the area, has generated much interest locally.

None more so since the release of drone footage of the impressive 12,560 sqm building which runs over four storeys, created by Magherafelt contractor Heron Bros.

Advanced technology equipment has already been installed throughout the building ahead of the official handover in late April. Over the coming months, other equipment, fixtures, fittings and furniture will be put in place.

A series of staff familiarisation tours are also planned for June, and it is anticipated that staff will move into the new building in early August to be ready to welcome new and returning students for the start of the 2024/25 academic year in September.

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, Causeway Campus forms part of a wider £97 million capital investment programme to provide new campuses for Northern Regional College in both Coleraine and Ballymena.

Attendance at the College’s recent Open Days at the Ballymoney and Coleraine campuses was up by 34% on last year, auguring well for future enrolment figures.

From September 2024, courses previously delivered at the College’s former campuses in Coleraine and Ballymoney will be delivered at Causeway Campus which has been developed on an expanded site to incorporate the former Church of Ireland St Patrick Hall on Brook Street. The Grade B2 listed building, originally built in 1881, has been completely refurbished and renamed St Patrick’s Centre which is now a performing arts space with capacity for 80-100 and associated practice and rehearsal rooms including a recording studio.

Other features included 17 classrooms/IT suites, 24 workshops/training suites, seven laboratories, animal management area, hair and beauty salons and training restaurant (open to the public) plus a TV studio, sport hall and fitness suite.

Northern Regional College principal and chief executive, Mel Higgins, said he was the proud to be part of the team to deliver the new campus for Coleraine.

He explained: “We have been hugely encouraged by the positive feedback from local people. The Causeway Campus will offer greatly improved facilities allowing us to offer a widened curriculum. This will not only benefit our students, but it will be a great asset for Coleraine and the wider area.

“The Causeway Campus will be a place where both staff and students can fulfil their potential. Supported by the latest technology and facilities, students will have an opportunity to learn and study in a style that suits them, while staff will have a quality and vibrant place to work.

"There will be a series of events to open and celebrate our new campus in Coleraine, including opportunities for locals and past pupils to see around the new building.”

The new campus will feature a state-of-the-art, fully accessible building with two entrance points, one via Union Street, the other from Anderson Park.

The direct access to the campus from the park with strengthen links with Coleraine town centre and has the potential to act as a catalyst for future regeneration through increased footfall. Among the striking features of the south facing building will be the panoramic views over Anderson Park.

Ballymena campus is set to open in 2025 and will be open for the 2025/26 academic year.