The Belfast Chamber Economic Forum, launched by Belfast Chamber, will allow businesses in the city to come together and hear from a range of key experts.

The event, which is sponsored by leading global professional services firm Deloitte, will take place in W5 on Friday, November 18 will examine the current state of the Belfast economy as well as exploring the issues that will impact upon the city going forward.

Belfast Chamber chief executive, Simon Hamilton, said: “The Belfast Chamber Economic Forum will be a useful and informative event for businesses across the city.

"Our aim is to help businesses to better understand the economic issues that they are hearing and reading about regularly and how they could impact Belfast and their own businesses.

"The last few years have been exceptionally difficult for many businesses in Belfast and just as we are emerging from the impact of the pandemic, a whole array of new tests have appeared.

"Navigating those choppy waters will be challenging and we hope that the Belfast Chamber Economic Forum will offer business leaders timely insights and advice.

“The Forum will bring together businesses from across the city to hear from a range of speakers including economists and leading figures in key industries and sectors talk about the state of the Belfast economy generally and also delve deeper into issues like interest rates, inflation and energy that will be crucial and central in the year ahead.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with Deloitte on this, our first Belfast Chamber Economic Forum.

"As well as being an active and valued member of Belfast Chamber, Deloitte is a major employer and stakeholder in our city and we look forward to working with them to deliver an excellent event.”

Deloitte employs over 1,000 people in Belfast across its consulting, digital, tax, audit and corporate finance practices and to accommodate its growing workforce will next year move into new offices at Bedford Square, which includes the historic, newly refurbished Ewart Building.

Marie Doyle, partner at Deloitte in Belfast, said: “The Belfast Chamber Economic Forum will provide stakeholders in Belfast with an excellent opportunity to hear from experts, to share knowledge and to seek solutions to some of the pressing economic challenges we are facing here in Northern Ireland as a result of local and global issues.

“Deloitte is deeply invested in Belfast and works closely with many of the organisations who are integral to the city’s success.

"We’re also committed to playing our part in growing the Northern Ireland economy so we want to support measures that give businesses that chance to gain valuable insights.

“I’m hopeful that businesses will engage with the new forum and give it the opportunity to not only start a robust, honest and practical conversation on the economy, but to also generate innovative ideas that could lead to meaningful change."