The £16.5m Dunluce Lodge, Portrush, funded by American investment, will see the creation of a 35-room luxury complex overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Pictures by Maxwell & Company

Scheduled for opening before the 2025 Open Championship, owners Jonathan Harper and Robert Covington, who established the Links Collection with investment partners, continue to drive the development despite the impact of the pandemic and the economic climate.

Jonathan explained: “We experienced and love links golf in Ireland and particularly Portrush. Although initially viewed as a family home, we soon realised that the nine-acres would be the perfect site for a golf lodge. We are excited that others will have the opportunity to enjoy the same experience we did, and we can give something back to a local community that has been so supportive.”

Engaging locally is also one of the priorities for Valor Hospitality Partners, the project’s designated hotel development and management company.

"Dunluce Lodge is such an exciting project given our luxury, boutique hotel experience,” explained Euan McGlashan, co-founder and CEO of Valor Hospitality.

"Owners, investors, Valor and the business community will collaborate to develop this world class lodge. We expect that as many as 80 local jobs created.”

The collaborative process began with the recent appointment of Wilma Erskine, OBE BEM, former manager of Royal Portrush Golf Club as brand ambassador for the company.

“The Dunluce Lodge development will see Valor tap into NI’s business expertise,” said Wilma. "The team already includes Brian Canavan Associates, Clyde Shanks Ltd, Arthur Cox LLB Fox Contracts and Arbor Consulting.’”

Construction is in the hands of Ballymena firm Martin & Hamilton, specialists in heritage projects such as Belfast Castle and the Albert Memorial Clock.

"We employ local tradesmen who take great pride in their craft and deliver a finished product which realises the designer’s vision for Dunluce Lodge,” continued director, David A. Hamilton.

"We have also planned a recruitment event as a forum for discussions between our construction manager and the local supply chain.”

Dunluce Lodge will exhibit strong ‘green’ credentials, lead architect James Maxwell of Maxwell & Company, Inverness, explained: "The existing house has a distinct and familiar form in a prominent location visible from the golf course. It was important that its replacement provides visual continuity using materials which evoke a domestic architecture rather than a commercial one.

“The Lodge will provide the hub of the development, evocative of the original house and closest to the golf course, behind which will sit a courtyard and two-storey accommodation which enables good integration with the land’s contours. The existing tree planting will be safeguarded wherever possible to minimise the impact of development.

"All buildings are very highly insulated, requiring a minimum of heating and providing a stable thermal environment throughout the year that helps reduce energy consumption and improves comfort. Air source heat pumps are employed for heating and hot water in the health spa.”

Even the construction workers are expected to display green fingers.

"We are mindful that this is an area of outstanding natural beauty,” added David A. Hamilton.

