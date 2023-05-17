From its humble beginnings, with only 20 visitors per day, the venue has quickly grown to welcome up to 500 people daily, showcasing its rapid success within Northern Ireland.Scrapyard Golf's popularity has also strengthened Glengormley's status as a prime leisure destination, complementing the nearby Funworks, Movie House, and Sportsbowl. The venue's growing success will also have a positive impact on the local economy, as increased footfall will bring added vibrancy to the area with anticipated benefits to shops, restaurants, and other businesses within the locality.Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross offered his congratulations on the venue's success during a recent visit: "Scrapyard Golf is a fantastic, family-run venue that caters to people of all ages and abilities. I'm delighted to see the venue's growing popularity in our borough and the benefits this will also bring to the local economy. It’s great to see one of our borough’s businesses doing so well and I wish them continued success for the future."