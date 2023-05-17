New Glengormley ‘crazy golf’ venture is celebrating tee-rific success as visitors increase from 20 to 500 a day!
A new Glengormley venture which uses recycled obstacles and offers the ‘most exciting crazy golf experience in Northern Ireland’ is celebrating record footfall in its first year
A new Northern Ireland ‘crazy golf’ venture is celebrating tee-rific success as visitors increase from 20 to 500 a day!
Scrapyard Golf, opened its doors in July 2022 and has gone from strength to strength increasing footfall and boosting the local economy.
Located in Glengormley, the venture offers a unique and entertaining experience to visitors of all ages, featuring repurposed street furniture, signs, skateboards, bumps, and remoulded tyres as obstacles throughout the crazy golf course.
From its humble beginnings, with only 20 visitors per day, the venue has quickly grown to welcome up to 500 people daily, showcasing its rapid success within Northern Ireland.Scrapyard Golf's popularity has also strengthened Glengormley's status as a prime leisure destination, complementing the nearby Funworks, Movie House, and Sportsbowl. The venue's growing success will also have a positive impact on the local economy, as increased footfall will bring added vibrancy to the area with anticipated benefits to shops, restaurants, and other businesses within the locality.Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross offered his congratulations on the venue's success during a recent visit: "Scrapyard Golf is a fantastic, family-run venue that caters to people of all ages and abilities. I'm delighted to see the venue's growing popularity in our borough and the benefits this will also bring to the local economy. It’s great to see one of our borough’s businesses doing so well and I wish them continued success for the future."
Henry Crowe, owner of Scrapyard Golf, added: “It has been a fantastic journey setting up and running my first business and I am delighted with how successful the first year has been.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has visited Scrapyard Golf as well as Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for its continued support.”