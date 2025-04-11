Shortcross five-year-old Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The distillers of the multi-award-winning Shortcross Irish premium spirits have revealed their latest creation – a five-year-old Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Irish whiskey was distilled, matured and bottled at Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar, which was founded by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, and is the first new distillery in Northern Ireland in over 100 years to release its own whiskey.

The new whiskey, the latest innovative spirit from the distillery, has just won gold in the Peated Whiskey category at the 2024 Irish Whiskey Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rademon is the first distillery in Northern Ireland to produce peated Irish whiskey in over two generations.

Peated whiskey is given a smoky flavour by compounds which are released by the peat fires used to dry malted barley before the distilling process.

The length and intensity of exposure to the peat smoke dictates the strength of this flavour as do the characteristics of the peat itself.

Director of distilling & blending, David Boyd-Armstrong, describes the new whiskey: “This new Shortcross Peated Single Malt is the first of a range of new core expressions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This whiskey showcases how we use our peated single malt whiskey to create layers of flavours and sweet smoke to craft an exceptional malt whiskey.”

David says the new whiskey has notes of desiccated coconut with toffee and light smoke.

“Over time fresher notes of apple blossom appear.

"It has a taste of honeyed malt.

“Green orchard fruits come through as sweet peat makes an appearance.

“The finish is rich and oily as the orchard fruits remain on a long enticing finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad