New gold medal winning peated single malt Irish whiskey from Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar
The new Irish whiskey was distilled, matured and bottled at Rademon Estate Distillery, Crossgar, which was founded by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, and is the first new distillery in Northern Ireland in over 100 years to release its own whiskey.
The new whiskey, the latest innovative spirit from the distillery, has just won gold in the Peated Whiskey category at the 2024 Irish Whiskey Awards.
Rademon is the first distillery in Northern Ireland to produce peated Irish whiskey in over two generations.
Peated whiskey is given a smoky flavour by compounds which are released by the peat fires used to dry malted barley before the distilling process.
The length and intensity of exposure to the peat smoke dictates the strength of this flavour as do the characteristics of the peat itself.
Director of distilling & blending, David Boyd-Armstrong, describes the new whiskey: “This new Shortcross Peated Single Malt is the first of a range of new core expressions.
"This whiskey showcases how we use our peated single malt whiskey to create layers of flavours and sweet smoke to craft an exceptional malt whiskey.”
David says the new whiskey has notes of desiccated coconut with toffee and light smoke.
“Over time fresher notes of apple blossom appear.
"It has a taste of honeyed malt.
“Green orchard fruits come through as sweet peat makes an appearance.
“The finish is rich and oily as the orchard fruits remain on a long enticing finish.”
Managing director Fiona Boyd-Armstrong adds: “Peated Irish Whiskey is at the core of what we do here at Rademon, and to see this new expression win gold with an Irish whiskey that has been distilled by our own hands at the Irish Whiskey Awards is true testament to effort, skill and patience of our team to craft this fabulous Irish whiskey.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.