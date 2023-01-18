A welder at Harland & Wolff shipyard factory in Belfast. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

The DUP man, speaking to the News Letter, also hailed the “significant boost for traditional manufacturing” jobs in the area which, once at full strength, will see the shipyard become one of Northern Ireland’s largest private sector employers.

The UUP MLA for East Belfast, Andy Allen, contrasted the news with the situation in the summer of June, 2019 when workers locked themselves into the shipyard in a protest organised by the Unite trade union that sought to prevent the closure of the iconic Belfast landmark.

Also speaking to the News Letter, Mr Allen said: “It's a fantastic opportunity for Harlaand and Wolff. If we cast our minds back, it wasn't that long ago that we were standing on picket lines alongside the workforce trying to save the shipyard. It's fantastic to see that it's gone from strength to strength, and we're now seeing them winning large contracts. That's coming with the creation of much needed jobs, not only those jobs within the yard but also I would expect within the supply chain outside the shipyard as a result of this large contract that they've won.”

He added: “It's a fantastic opportunity for the workforce to showcase the skills that they've got. That will stand them in good stead for further contracts.”

Mr Robinson, meanwhile, said: “Today’s visit [by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace] represents an exciting new chapter for the future of Harland & Wolff. The yard has faced many challenges, but the construction of these vessels for the Royal Navy signifies the hope for a much brighter future.

“Belfast will be at the heart of delivering these new vessels which will play a key role in bolstering our nation’s defence capabilities.”

