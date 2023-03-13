Antrim-headquartered firm, Decision Time has secured some of the most prestigious health establishments in the UK and Ireland as customers.

Leopardstown Hospital, NI Ambulance Service, the Mater Hospital Group and Kent and Medway Integrated Care Board have deployed the all-in-one software company to assist them obtain good governance.

The firm has witnessed significant demand for its governance product in the health sector and has grown in the past couple of years with high profile cyber-attacks during 2021 being one of the factors.

Decision Time provides solutions across the UK and Ireland to both private and public sector organisations. Its cloud-based software makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance, risk management and strategic performance.

Other customers include Rotunda Hospital, Southern Health and Social Care Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time, said: “Good governance is perhaps more important in health than in any other sector to ensure patient safety and that organisations are accountable for continuously improving the quality of their services and safeguarding high standards. It is also essential as part of risk management and security. Decision Time has always had health sector customers, but we have definitely seen a noticeable increase in demand in the past couple of years.”

Ann Marie O’Grady, chief executive of Leopardstown Hospital, explained: “One of the best decisions our organisation made was the introduction of Decision Time. Prior to its introduction, many valuable days/hours were hijacked collating hard copy board/meeting documents followed by the added job of despatching same to members. Decision Time changed all that, removing the need for paper thus enabling paperless meetings where our board members now receive their meeting packs electronically, securely and at the push of a button.”

Geoff Higgins, managing director of Decision Time

She added: "The platform also provides a Resource/Library facility which is very useful for users to review any previous meeting documentation/corporate governance documentation etc. all of which can be accessed electronically and updated easily as and when required. From a users’ perspective the software is very user friendly and the customer care/helpdesk team are excellent and well informed in relation to their product.”

