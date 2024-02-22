Talented chef Shera McAloran is creating high-protein and nutritious dishes

Owned and run by husband and wife team Chris and Shera McAloran, a talented chef, Karri Kitchen, an award-winning creator and producer of high-protein ready meals, is launching three new and delicious dishes with Musgrave. Karri signed a £450,000 deal to supply the vast Musgrave network and the end of 2022. The all-island network includes popular SuperValu and Centra stores.

All Karri’s meals are produced by Shera and team in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shera explains: “Our new high-protein range features three delicious options that are not only high in protein but also low in sugar and low in saturated fat: They are: Sticky Beef Soy and Ginger; Chip Shop Chicken Curry and Slow-Cooked Beef

“These new products are the result of a collaboration with food technologists and nutritionists. At Karri Kitchen, we are firm believers in offering real nutrition with rich flavours.

“We source our high-quality produce locally whenever possible. The Irish rump beef we use comes from Loughgall, and we have partnered with some local vegetable suppliers, such as Gilfresh and Northdown, to ensure premium quality fresh vegetables in all our meals,” adds Shera

Shera continues that the inspiration behind these new products stems from a desire to combine authentic South East Asian recipes, passed down through generations in her family, with an added Northern Irish twist. “For example, we've added a unique twist to our roast potatoes in the chip shop curry dish by incorporating turmeric, cinnamon, and cracked black pepper, not only enhancing the flavour but also supporting some health benefits,” she adds.