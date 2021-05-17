New high-rise glass office block planned for centre of NI capital

An artist's impression of the new building

The new glass building will be beside the Bar Library, and opposite the city’s old Victorian red-brick town hall.

Though the application seeks permission to demolish the existing building, this has already been done.

The site used to be home to a law firm, and many other solicitors’ offices currently line the street.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee will discuss the matter when it meets on Thursday.

The developers escribe the new building as “comprising a ground floor retail unit together with cycle parking and plant areas, and eight floors of grade A office accommodation”.

Officials have already recommended that permission be granted.

