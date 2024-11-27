The ship, which is the last floating survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, marks 100 years in Belfast this year having arrived shortly after the partition of Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new management team for HMS Caroline, the last surviving ship from World War One’s infamous Battle of Jutland, has announced new hours of business as it opens the refurbished ship to public visits once more.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy based in Portsmouth which owns the historic fighting vessel appointed Sharon Hanna to the role of general manager and Michael McConway to deputy museum manager just as a significant investment in the ship’s superstructure was completed three months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NMRN chief executive officer Matthew Sheldon says the recent appointments will help kickstart the ship’s return to public life and visiting tourists.

A new management team for HMS Caroline, the last surviving ship from World War One’s infamous Battle of Jutland, has announced new hours of business as it opens the refurbished ship to public visits once more

“We are delighted to announce that the ship is open once more having benefited from a major overhaul in the last few months,” explained Mr Sheldon.

“Public visits and guided tours are back on and we are already taking bookings for cultural, commercial and social functions on board the ship. Thanks to Sharon and her commercial background and Michael and his museums experience, we are confident that this is a fresh start for the ship with all the vigour and expertise required to make an asset such as Caroline succeed.”

The ship, which is the last floating survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, the last sea battle between two navies, Germany’s Imperial Fleet and Britain’s Grand Fleet, marks 100 years in Belfast this year having arrived shortly after the partition of Ireland. Its historic value to both unionist and nationalist communities cannot be underestimated as Northern Ireland and Ireland’s shared history becomes the subject of increasing interest

The National Museum of the Royal Navy based in Portsmouth which owns the historic fighting vessel appointed Sharon Hanna to the role of general manager just as a significant investment in the ship’s superstructure was completed three months ago

and exploration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sheldon says interest in Irish, British and Northern Ireland history is of growing interest to an ever-broadening audience.

“More than 1,500 Irish lives were lost at sea in World War One and more than 300 in the Battle of Jutland alone,” he explained. “This makes Caroline the only point of direct contact for families north and south of the Irish border whose grandfathers and great grandfathers, uncles and family members were involved.

A new management team for HMS Caroline, the last surviving ship from World War One’s infamous Battle of Jutland, has announced new hours of business as it opens the refurbished ship to public visits once more

“We have reached out to a wide variety of clubs, associations, schools and community groups to continue and build on the work of our predecessors to communicate the significance of Caroline to our communities. In addition, the tourism sector is becoming increasingly active for us and we know we have a unique and prime asset to share with visitors to Belfast.”

A team of volunteers has been undergoing training in recent weeks to provide guidance and historic knowledge to visitors as well as conducting guided tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Hanna was a former business manager for catering giant Sodexho and has extensive experience in the catering sector. A history graduate she also managed a JD Wethersoons pub for eight years.

Michael McConway has worked for SS Nomadic and the Ulster Museum and has strong experience on Northern Ireland artists and architectural heritage.